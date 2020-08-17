Open Menu

RXR inks lease for major food hall at Starrett-Lehigh

A Chicago-based hospitality giant will take 13,000 square feet

Aug.August 17, 2020 11:06 AM
Staff
RXR CEO Scott Rechler and Starrett-Lehigh building at 601 West 26th Street (Rechler by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Starrett Lehigh)

A Chicago-based hospitality giant has committed to open a massive food hall at RXR’s Starrett-Lehigh Building, the New York Post reported.

The hospitality collective, called 16” on Center, or 16OC, has signed a 13,000-square-foot lease in the historic Manhattan building at 601 West 26th Street.

The food hall is to open in the second quarter of 2021 and will feature a collection of sit-down and takeout counters sourced and curated by 16” on Center.

The lease comes despite New York City restaurants being restricted to outdoor dining. No one at RXR or 16” on Center would comment on the timing other than to say through an RXR representative that the landlord “has faith in the New York City market and the vibrant environment to come,” according to the Post.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week moved to allow museums and bowling alleys to reopen, and later gyms, giving restaurateurs hope that indoor dining is on the way. It is already allowed in the rest of the state, albeit at 50 percent capacity.

RXR bought the 2.3-million-square-foot landmark building in the Far West Side for $920 million in 2011. Tenants include Ralph Lauren, McGarry Bowen, Johnson & Johnson and OXO.

RXR’s Reed Zukerman, Brian Cheeseman and Whitney Arcaro represented the landlord in-house, along with Newmark Knight Frank’s Peter Fine and Janey Steinmetz.

At least two other hospitality operators have signed leases for large eateries in recent weeks: a 10,000-square-foot Urbanspace food hall at 124 East 14th Street and a third Avra seafood brasserie of 16,500 square feet at 1271 Sixth Avenue. [NYP] — Akiko Matsuda

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.