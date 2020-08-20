Adam Neumann and his wife, Rebekah Paltrow Neumann, are continuing to sell off their luxury homes in the wake of their ouster from WeWork last year.

The couple recently sold their five-bedroom Westchester home, according to the New York Post. They have two other other luxury homes currently on the market.

The 6,000-square-foot Westchester estate, located at 69 Girdle Ridge Road in Katonah, features a pool, spa and batting cage, according to a listing. It was last asking $3.39 million.

The home was purchased by Evan Goldstein, a New York surgeon, and his partner, Andrew Yu, according to the Post.

Last month, the Neumanns listed their California home, known as the “Guitar House,” for $27.5 million.

Earlier this year, they sold their Hamptons home for $500,000 less than what they paid for it in 2012. They also listed their Gramercy Park triplex penthouse for $37.5 million.

Adam Neumann has mostly stayed out of the public eye since WeWork’s botched attempt at an IPO led to his departure last year. In May, the former CEO sued SoftBank after it scrapped plans for a $3 billion buyout, accusing his former backer of undermining the deal. [NYP] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan