Adam Neumann listing Bay Area “Guitar House” for $27.5M

Former WeWork CEO has been reshuffling his real estate portfolio this year

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jul.July 21, 2020 10:00 AM
Staff
Adam Neumann and the home (Credit: Jackal Pan/Visual China Group via Getty Images and Zillow)
WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann is having a busy month. He’s putting up another property for sale — an 11-acre estate north of San Francisco.

The Corte Madera, California property is home to the “Guitar House” designed by architect Sim Van der Ryn. It’s set to hit the market for $27.5 million, around $6 million more than Neumann paid for it in 2018. The property hasn’t yet been listed on the MLS, according to Bloomberg.

Last week he and partner Jeffrey Dagowitz refinanced a development site in Chelsea with a $75 million loan from G4 Capital Partners. His family office also participated in a fundraising round for mobility startup GoTo Global.

Neumann has been reshuffling his real estate portfolio this year. He’s also in the middle of a lawsuit against WeWork backer SoftBank after the Japanese conglomerate pulled out a buyout deal that could have netted Neumann nearly $1 billion.

In March, Neumann sold property in the Hamptons for a half a million dollar loss.

He listed a triplex in Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood in February for $37.5 million. The same month he sold his stake in a San Jose commercial portfolio, according to Bloomberg.

Neuman’s Guitar House has seven bedrooms, a pool, home theater, racquetball court, gardens, and a greenhouse. The interiors have a brown and sand-colored color scheme. San Francisco is visible from the property. [Bloomberg]Dennis Lynch

