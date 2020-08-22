Open Menu

“Golden Girls” house in LA sells for way above ask

The 3K sf mid-century home in Brentwood traded for $4M following a bidding war

TRD NATIONAL TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Aug.August 22, 2020 09:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Golden Girls cast and the Brentwood home (Getty, Realtor)

The Golden Girls cast and the Brentwood home (Getty, Realtor)

Los Angeles’ “Golden Girls” house sold quickly and for well above its asking price.

The mid-century home that appeared on the 1980s-era sitcom sold for $4 million, a full $1 million above the asking price it listed with a month ago, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Brentwood home’s exterior was used for the exterior of the Florida home in “The Golden Girls” because location scouts thought the floral landscaping gave it a Sunshine State-esque vibe.

The buyers weren’t especially big fans of the sitcom and were more interested in the architecture and location, according to the Journal.

Still, its pop culture connection didn’t hurt. Douglas Elliman listing agent Rachelle Rosten said she was surprised by how strong interest was in the property.

“I knew there were a lot of ‘Golden Girls’ fans in the world but I had no idea there were this many,” she told the Journal.

While the home’s connection to the popular sitcom couldn’t hurt its value, the property itself has plenty of attractive qualities, in particular its preserved mid-century styling.

The kitchen is painted in avocado and turquoise colors, there’s a Japanese-style wraparound porch, and the living room has tall vaulted ceilings that connect through large glass doors to a covered porch.

There were around 20 offers during its 14 days on the market and a bidding war ensued among 9 parties, Rosten said. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
John and Chrissy list Beverly Hills manse for $24M

John and Chrissy list Beverly Hills manse for $24M

John and Chrissy list Beverly Hills manse for $24M
Born to serve: Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg joins Delray planning and zoning board

Born to serve: Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg joins Delray planning and zoning board

Born to serve: Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg joins Delray planning and zoning board
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially Santa Barbara residents

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially Santa Barbara residents
José Calderón and 235 West 75th Street (Calderón by Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images; Google Maps)

Former Knick scores unit at HFZ’s Upper West Side condo

Former Knick scores unit at HFZ’s Upper West Side condo
Jon Beason, Ozuna and 3812 Park Avenue (Getty, Engel & Voelkers Coconut Grove)

Reggaeton artist Ozuna drops $5M on Coconut Grove house

Reggaeton artist Ozuna drops $5M on Coconut Grove house
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.