Los Angeles’ “Golden Girls” house sold quickly and for well above its asking price.

The mid-century home that appeared on the 1980s-era sitcom sold for $4 million, a full $1 million above the asking price it listed with a month ago, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Brentwood home’s exterior was used for the exterior of the Florida home in “The Golden Girls” because location scouts thought the floral landscaping gave it a Sunshine State-esque vibe.

The buyers weren’t especially big fans of the sitcom and were more interested in the architecture and location, according to the Journal.

Still, its pop culture connection didn’t hurt. Douglas Elliman listing agent Rachelle Rosten said she was surprised by how strong interest was in the property.

“I knew there were a lot of ‘Golden Girls’ fans in the world but I had no idea there were this many,” she told the Journal.

While the home’s connection to the popular sitcom couldn’t hurt its value, the property itself has plenty of attractive qualities, in particular its preserved mid-century styling.

The kitchen is painted in avocado and turquoise colors, there’s a Japanese-style wraparound porch, and the living room has tall vaulted ceilings that connect through large glass doors to a covered porch.

There were around 20 offers during its 14 days on the market and a bidding war ensued among 9 parties, Rosten said. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch