Robin Williams’ Marin County home is price-chopped to $6M

The six-bedroom home offers sweeping views of San Francisco Bay

TRD NATIONAL TRD WEEKEND EDITION
Aug.August 22, 2020 02:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Robin Williams and 95 St Thomas Way (Getty, Compass)

It’s no joke – Robin Williams’ former Bay Area home just got a discount.

The 6,500-square-foot home is now asking just under $6 million, a roughly $1.25 million difference from its asking price when it hit the market in November, according to Inman.

The Mediterranean-style home in Tiburon is a single story and appears somewhat modest from the street, but the rear of the house is far more dramatic and appears built to emphasize views over the San Francisco Bay.

Each of the six bedrooms overlooks the bay, as well as the pool and hot tub in the backyard. There’s also a dock leading to the water.

Williams bought the home for $4.1 million in 2008. The home went to Williams’ widow, Susan Williams, when he died in 2014. It’s reportedly been left untouched since.

Williams owned a number of properties, including a massive 653-acre estate in Napa Valley complete with a 20,000-square-foot home, vineyards, and 100 olive trees.

That property sold in 2016 for $18.1 million after several years on the market.

Later that year another home in San Francisco proper with ties to Williams sold for $4.15 million. The Victorian home used in Williams’ 1993 big screen hit “Mrs. Doubtfire” became somewhat of a shrine to Williams after his death. [Inman] — Dennis Lynch

Celebrity Real EstateSan Francisco

