Open Menu

Facebook exec expresses confidence in office real estate

Brian Rosenthal says Manhattan offices play key role in recruitment

TRD NATIONAL /
Aug.August 31, 2020 01:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a rendering of the Farley Building (Getty; Vornado)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a rendering of the Farley Building (Getty; Vornado)

The future of office properties has been in question since the pandemic emptied out Manhattan.

But Brian Rosenthal, a senior executive at Facebook, told Business Insider that having a physical space in New York is critical for the social media giant.

“So much of what we do is collaborative,” Rosenthal said. “[Software is] like writing a book together where all the plots have to connect and make sense and there are thousands of authors. It’s really hard to do if you’re not co-located in the same space and it’s important to even be able to see each other in the same space.”

That explains why Facebook signed a 730,000-square-foot lease at the Farley Post Office redevelopment earlier this month, even after some tech companies extended work-from-home policies or made them permanent.

Rosenthal added that the Facebook offices, such as the one in the Farley building owned by Vornado Realty Trust, will play a key role in product development, collaboration, growth, and recruitment — particularly for senior executives.

“Hiring senior people and having senior people able to grow their career here means having some of the most important technology challenges for the company here also,” Rosenthal said. [Business Insider] — Akiko Matsuda

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstatefacebookManhattan Office Marketoffice market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images and Wikipedia)

Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report

Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
Thor Equities’ Joseph Sitt and Palmer House Hilton at 17 East Monroe Street (Google Maps)

Joe Sitt’s Thor faces massive foreclosure suit at trophy Chicago property

Joe Sitt’s Thor faces massive foreclosure suit at trophy Chicago property
Ken TaeHern Kim, Zhongyuan Li and the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach (Linkedin, Google Maps)

Allegations fly in trial over Anbang and Mirae’s $5.8B hotel deal

Allegations fly in trial over Anbang and Mirae’s $5.8B hotel deal
James Whelan, Bill Rudin and Scott Rechler (Getty)

MTA crisis could be catastrophic for New York real estate

MTA crisis could be catastrophic for New York real estate
HFZ Capital chairman Ziel Feldman and the XI sales gallery at 25-27 Little West 12th Street (Photos via Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Craig Barritt/Getty Images for XI Gallery)

HFZ extends XI sales gallery lease, ending lawsuit

HFZ extends XI sales gallery lease, ending lawsuit
111 Kent Avenue and Stanley Iezman (Credit: Google Maps)

American Realty Advisors eats $10.7M on Williamsburg sale

American Realty Advisors eats $10.7M on Williamsburg sale
HFZ Capital chairman Ziel Feldman and the XI sales gallery at 25-27 Little West 12th Street (Photos via Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Bryant; Craig Barritt/Getty Images for XI Gallery)

HFZ sued for not vacating XI sales gallery and stiffing NY Times

HFZ sued for not vacating XI sales gallery and stiffing NY Times
Attorney General Letitia James and President Donald Trump. Background from left: the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles, Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County and 40 Wall Street in New York City (Photos via Getty; C R and Yuki Shimazu via Flickr; Wikipedia Commons)

These properties have Trump in hot water with attorney general

These properties have Trump in hot water with attorney general
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.