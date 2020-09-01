Open Menu

Sep.September 01, 2020 04:15 PM
By TRD Staff
The Real Deal's E.B. Solomont

Investors have been pouring billions of dollars a year into proptech. The Real Deal has been tracking the exponential growth of the industry from its humble beginnings, such as startup Sunflower labs, to its IPO aspirations such as the highly anticipated AirBNB offering.

Future City is The Real Deal’s weekly newsletter providing what you need to know about the technology that is poised to change real estate. Sent each Friday, the popular and readable newsletter is penned by E.B. Solomont, The Real Deal’s proptech expert.

Each edition of Future City includes a deep dive into two or three trending topics, a startup spotlight, and key stats you need to know, punctuated with gifs for a dose of humor along with its insights.

To join the thousands of knowledgeable readers who subscribe to Future City, click here.

