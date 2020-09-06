Open Menu

Doris Day’s longtime Carmel Valley home hits the market for $7.4M

All proceeds from the sale will go to the Doris Day Animal Foundation

Sep.September 06, 2020 09:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Doris Day and her Monterey home (Getty, Wayne Capili/Sotheby’s)

Doris Day and her Monterey home (Getty, Wayne Capili/Sotheby's)

Doris Day’s longtime estate in Monterey is on the market for $7.4 million, and all the proceeds from a sale will go to the late actress’s charity.

Day spent about four decades at the roughly 9-acre property before she died last year at the age of 97, according to the Wall Street Journal.

She was an avid animal welfare activist and personally rescued scores of dogs over the years, pampering them at the estate with dog beds draped in Ralph Lauren sheets and homemade food she cooked in a dedicated dog kitchen.

Appropriately, proceeds from the sale go to the Doris Day Animal Foundation, which is currently supporting animal rescue efforts related to the California wildfires.

Day bought the home with her fourth husband, Barry Comden, in about 1980. They lived in Beverly Hills at the time, but Day wanted more land for her dogs, according to the Journal.

The house sits on a knoll. Day and Comden expanded it to three bedrooms and 7,000 square feet. It’s painted in a warm yellow color that was Day’s favorite. The gate house and two apartments connected to the main house are painted red. The home also overlooks the Quail Lodge and Golf Club.

A friend of Day’s said that she kept at most a dozen dogs at the property, but listing agent Doug Steiny with Sotheby’s International Realty said she kept as many as 50 at one time. Steiny grew up next door and was a friend of Day’s son, Terry Melcher. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch

Celebrity Real Estate

