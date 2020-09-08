Open Menu

NY AG sues Trump for favoring projects over environment

Two dozen attorneys general fight plan to skip infrastructure reviews

TRD NATIONAL /
Sep.September 08, 2020 11:15 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
New York Attorney General Letitia James and President Donald Trump (Getty)

New York Attorney General Letitia James and President Donald Trump (Getty)

Two dozen states are trying to stop the Trump administration from allowing certain infrastructure projects to bypass the environmental review process.

Attorneys general from the 24 states, including New York’s Letitia James, filed a lawsuit that challenges the Trump administration’s changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, the Brooklyn Eagle reported.

“By restricting the types of projects that undergo environmental review prior to their construction, it puts both our communities and our environment in harm’s way,” said James, who took office promising to challenge President Donald Trump at every turn.

The lawsuit said the Trump administration’s July rule — which advocates say gutted the 50-year-old federal law — will reduce the government’s ability to look at environmental impacts of projects and could eliminate the public participation process.

NEPA, created in 1969, requires federal agencies to look at the environmental impacts of any federal actions and consider alternatives. The Trump rule would exempt highway, power plant and pipeline projects, among others. Business interests say it would enhance the nation’s competitiveness.

Critics of the change said upon its announcement that it would be challenged in court.

The move comes amid a broader push to reduce environmental regulations by the Trump administration, which argues that it hampers economic growth. [Brooklyn Eagle] — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Donald TrumpReal Estate Lawsuits

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
Trump’s crackdown on TikTok and WeChat could further chill Chinese investment in U.S. real estate.

TikTok, Clarice: Why the government’s moves against Chinese firms could hurt real estate

TikTok, Clarice: Why the government’s moves against Chinese firms could hurt real estate
Trump’s crackdown on TikTok and WeChat could further chill Chinese investment in U.S. real estate.

TikTok, Clarice: Why the government’s moves against Chinese firms could hurt real estate

TikTok, Clarice: Why the government’s moves against Chinese firms could hurt real estate
Elie Tahari, 510 Fifth Avenue and Vornado chairman Steve Roth (VNO; Getty)

Vornado goes after Elie Tahari for bailing on Fifth Ave lease

Vornado goes after Elie Tahari for bailing on Fifth Ave lease
Saks Fifth Avenue at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami (Philip Pessar via Flickr; iStock)

Flood of retail evictions expected as courts reopen

Flood of retail evictions expected as courts reopen
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)

Here’s the check: Restaurants serve NY $2B lawsuit

Here’s the check: Restaurants serve NY $2B lawsuit
Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf (Scharf by Win McNamee/Getty Images; Unsplash)

Borrowers sue Wells Fargo over forbearance policy

Borrowers sue Wells Fargo over forbearance policy
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.