Shaq lists Shaq-sized Orlando estate for $20M

NBA Hall of Famer gives market another shot after listing 35K sf home — which includes walk-in humidor and 1K sf bedroom — in 2018

Sep.September 12, 2020 09:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Shaquille O’Neal circa 1996 and the Orlando estate (Getty; Estate courtesy Sotheby's)

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has listed his Shaq-sized mansion outside Orlando for $19.5 million.

It’s the second time the four-acre lakefront estate has been on the market since 2018, when O’Neal asked $28 million for the property, according to Variety. Later that year he cut the ask to $21.9 million.

Shaq bought the then-23,000-square-foot mansion in 1993 during his rookie year in the NBA with the Orlando Magic.
He expanded the Neo-colonial mansion to an even larger 35,000 square feet. It now has 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court, and a garage with parking for 17 vehicles.

One of the family rooms is home to the front section of a big rig truck with O’Neal’s nickname, “Diesel,” painted across the bumper, according to Variety.

The oversized circular bed in the 1,000-square-foot suite features the Superman logo, which O’Neal has identified with over the years. The logo shows up plenty of other places around the house.

There’s also a smoking room with a walk-in humidor and an Egyptian-themed room with a triangular saltwater fish tank.
Out back there’s a 95-foot-long swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen. The property has 700 feet of lake frontage and a two-slip private boat dock.

In the last three years, O’Neal has purchased homes outside Atlanta and in Los Angeles’ Bell Canyon. The latter is also on the market, currently asking $2.3 million. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch

