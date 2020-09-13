Demi Lovato is off to the San Fernando Valley.

The actor and musician paid $7 million for an 8,500-square-foot home in Studio City, according to Variety. The two-story property has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Lovato sold her larger Hollywood Hills mansion in June for $8.25 million. She had put it on the market in 2018 for $9.5 million.

The Studio City house is new construction and done in the modern farmhouse style that has recently become popular. It has all the features one can expect with the price tag.

The kitchen has top-of-the line appliances and a huge island. There’s a large walk-in closet, a wine cellar and a plush home theater. There’s also a sizable gym.

While the property spans less than an acre, it uses the space well. A short gated driveway leads to a two-car garage and a longer gated driveway leads to a subterranean parking for up to four vehicles.

Both the dining room and the living room open up to the backyard via floor-to-ceiling glass doors. The backyard has a trellis-covered dining area, lounge, fire pit, pool, bar and a small lawn. At the end of the yard is a pool house.

The home’s security system and audio/visual equipment is also hooked to a smart home system, according to Variety. [NYP] — Dennis Lynch