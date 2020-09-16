Open Menu

State Senate hearing confronts racial bias by brokers

Various measures aim to curb discrimination in home-shopping

TRD New York /
Sep.September 16, 2020 11:50 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
State Sens. James Gaughran, Brian Kavanagh and Kevin Thomas (NY Gov; Getty)

State Sens. James Gaughran, Brian Kavanagh and Kevin Thomas (NY Gov; Getty)

Ten months after a Newsday investigation reminded New Yorkers that minority home-shoppers still face bias from real estate brokers, the state Senate will convene a hearing tomorrow on what to do about it.

One problem: The paired testing of 93 agents that exposed their differing treatment of Black, Latino and Asian shoppers is expensive, and state revenues have collapsed because of the pandemic.

However, one thing that Levittown state Sen. Kevin Thomas wants from the brokerage community would not cost anything: “I would like an apology,” he told Newsday.

Read more

He was referring to the investigation’s finding that 49 percent of Black homebuyers were discriminated against by brokers, as were 39 percent of Latino shoppers and 19 percent of Asians.

Typically, that meant minorities were steered to minority neighborhoods or subjected to more stringent requirements than white buyers, such as having to produce a pre-approved mortgage application in order to see a home for sale. All are violations of fair housing laws.

State legislators have already passed one bill in response to the newspaper’s probe. The measure, approved in July, allows the state to suspend or revoke the license of real estate agents who discriminate. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed it into law.

Other bills introduced to address the issue, according to Newsday, would mandate six hours of fair housing training for agents every two years, up from the current three hours; require the state attorney general to do paired testing annually; compel state legislators to agencies to reduce segregation; allow damages for victims of housing discrimination; and subject violators to additional penalties in bias cases brought by the attorney general.

It is not clear if brokers will apologize at the Senate hearing, but the industry has been largely supportive of efforts to reduce discrimination since the exposé was published. The Long Island Board of Realtors has beefed up its anti-discrimination training efforts, offered agents additional educational resources, created a diversity committee and strengthened ties to fair-housing groups, the trade group told Newsday. [Newsday] — Erik Engquist

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
housing discriminationPoliticsResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
State Sen. Julia Salazar, Barbara Corcoran and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

State says Barbara Corcoran is on board with broker-fee ban

State says Barbara Corcoran is on board with broker-fee ban
Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades (iStock)

Zumper systematically screened out low-income renters: report

Zumper systematically screened out low-income renters: report
Andrew Kimball and Carlos Menchaca with a rendering of Industry City (Getty)

Where’s the mayor? Council members say de Blasio’s MIA on Industry City rezoning

Where’s the mayor? Council members say de Blasio’s MIA on Industry City rezoning
220 Central Park South and Steve Roth (Google Maps, Getty)

Another 220 Central Park South condo sells for $61.6M

Another 220 Central Park South condo sells for $61.6M
Parc East Towers in 240 East 27th Street (iStock; Equity Apartments)

Here’s where NYC rents fell the most in August

Here’s where NYC rents fell the most in August
Avi Dorfman and Compass' Robert Reffkin and Ori Allon (Getty; iStock)

Cash, no stock: Compass aims to cut down any Avi Dorfman windfall

Cash, no stock: Compass aims to cut down any Avi Dorfman windfall
(iStock)

Proposed cost caps for MCIs deemed “lose-lose” for tenants, landlords

Proposed cost caps for MCIs deemed “lose-lose” for tenants, landlords
Ron Perelman and his estate in the Hamptons (Getty; Google Maps)

Ron Perelman mulls listing Hamptons estate for $180M

Ron Perelman mulls listing Hamptons estate for $180M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.