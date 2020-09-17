Open Menu

André Balazs lists lavish Soho condo for $12M

Famed hotelier originally bought the 4.2K-sf apartment in 2003

TRD New York /
Sep.September 17, 2020 05:45 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Andre Balazs  and 158 Mercer Street (Getty; Google Maps)

Andre Balazs  and 158 Mercer Street (Getty; Google Maps)

Famed hotelier André Balazs is saying goodbye to the Soho apartment that he’s owned for more than 15 years.

Balazs has listed his 4,200-square-foot apartment on Mercer Street — located just steps from the Mercer, one of his marquee hotel properties — for $12 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. Tal and Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman have the listing.

The 63-year-old hotelier bought the property for $5.75 million in 2003, and according to the Journal, he spent the past decade-plus adding custom touches, including a 30-foot-long “light wall” and built-in bookshelves. He said that he’s spent roughly $3 to $5 million renovating the apartment, and even used it to test some of the features found in his high-end hotels. “If I could live with it, I knew it could work in a hotel,” he said.

But Balazs says he’s spending less time in New York and more time in Europe, hence the listing — though he acknowledged to the Journal that it’s “not the optimum time to sell” because of the coronavirus pandemic and the downturn in the city’s luxury market.

In addition to the Mercer, Balazs owns the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles — which he plans to turn into a private club by year’s end — and London’s Chiltern Firehouse. His biggest claim to fame was founding the buzzy Standard hotel brand in 1999, but he parted ways with that company in 2017. [WSJ] — Amy Plitt

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
andre balazsCelebrity Real EstateNYC Luxury Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Here are the week’s top luxury sales

Here are the week’s top luxury sales

Here are the week’s top luxury sales
Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)

For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”

For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner with 199 Mott Street (Getty; Modlin Group)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner list NYC pied-à-terre for $5.9M

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner list NYC pied-à-terre for $5.9M
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez with their Malibu beach house (Getty; Courtesy Compass)

J-Lo and A-Rod part ways with Malibu “fixer-upper” for $6.8M

J-Lo and A-Rod part ways with Malibu “fixer-upper” for $6.8M
Tiger Woods’ ex-wife buys Palm Beach Gardens home

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife buys Palm Beach Gardens home

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife buys Palm Beach Gardens home
220 Central Park South and Steve Roth (Google Maps, Getty)

Another 220 Central Park South condo sells for $61.6M

Another 220 Central Park South condo sells for $61.6M
301 East 80th Street and 27 East 79th Street

Manhattan records 10 luxury deals in week after Labor Day

Manhattan records 10 luxury deals in week after Labor Day
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.