Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner are looking to sell their New York City home and become full-time L.A. residents, The Real Deal has learned.

Jonas and Turner have come to market with their 2,900-square-foot condo at 199 Mott Street in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood for $5.9 million, according to two sources close to the deal. The celebrity couple’s New York address has not been previously reported, despite rumors at the time of their house hunting. Property records show they paid $5.6 million for the unit in 2018.

Located on the third floor of the eight-story Nolita building, the three-bedroom condo is accessed by a keyed elevator, and is outfitted with a chef’s kitchen, wine cooler, a private outdoor terrace that spans 1,450 square feet. The 11-unit condominium was built in 2015 by Alfa Development.

The listing agents are Carl Gambino and Adam Modlin of Modlin Group. Gambino confirmed the details of the listing, but would not comment on the unit’s owners.

“The location is amazing,” Gambino said in an interview. “It’s a really great sized apartment [and] it’s actually well-prived for what it is.”

He also pointed to the sweeping terrace as a unique feature that’s “excellent for the current environment.” Manhattan homes with outdoor space like Jonas and Turner’s have sold for a premium of about 5 percent per square foot since the start of the pandemic.

The unit was initially listed in July for $6.5 million, but, as the address of Turner and Jonas’ home was previously unknown, the listing flew under the radar. The asking price was dropped 9 percent before it was taken off the market in early September.

Last year, Jonas and Turner, who recently gave birth to their first child, bought a 15,000-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles’ Encino neighborhood for $14.1 million.

According to a source close to the matter, the couple listed their New York condo in July while still undecided as to whether they would actually sell the unit. They have since decided to make L.A. their permanent home, the person said.

Pricing in Manhattan’s residential market has been a moving target since brokers were allowed to get back to work under phase two of the city’s reopening in June.

In the first three months of the pandemic, Manhattan condo prices actually increased, though the number of transactions plummeted.

Additional reporting by Dennis Lynch