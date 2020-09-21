Open Menu

Sprawling Brooklyn townhouses drive week’s priciest deals

16 homes asking $2M or more went into contract last week

Sep.September 21, 2020 04:00 PM
By Erin Hudson
209 Dean Street and 315 Adelphi Street (Google Maps)

Spacious townhomes were responsible for the majority of deals in Brooklyn’s luxury market last week.

There were 16 contracts signed for homes listed at $2 million or higher last week, according to Compass’ weekly report on the borough’s luxury contracts, and all but three of those were for townhouses.

Townhouses similarly dominated the borough’s contract activity at the start of the month.

The most expensive contract inked last week was for the 4,000-square-foot townhouse at 315 Adelphi Street in Fort Greene. The 22-foot-wide rowhouse was built in the late 1860s and comes with a landscaped 1,000-square-foot garden, complete with a reflecting pool, fountain and outdoor kitchen.

The four-story home has been subdivided into a one-bedroom duplex unit on the ground and second floors, and two single-floor rental units on the upper levels. The two rental apartments produced $100,000 annually for the owner, according to listing agent Maryellen Rodriguez of Compass. The home was last asking $4.6 million.

The second priciest deal was in Boerum Hill at 209 Dean Street. The 3,780-square-foot townhouse spans four stories with seven marble fireplaces, five bedrooms, two home offices and a private backyard garden. Its last asking price was $4 million.

The total sales volume for properties under contract totaled $45.2 million, compared to the previous week’s $33 million. The homes were on the market for an average of 128 days with a 4 percent drop in asking price. The median asking price was $2.4 million.

The median price for the 13 townhouses that went into contract in Brooklyn was $2.5 million with an average price per square foot of $892; the average size of those homes came in at a generous 3,388 square feet.

For the three condos that went into contract last week, the average price per square foot was $1,523, though the units were much smaller, spanning an average size of 1,761 square feet. The median asking price of all three was $2.2 million.





brooklynLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury MarketResidential Market ReportResidential Real Estate

