The Real Deal ‘s September issue is live online for subscribers and starts hitting doorsteps soon.

With the most divisive presidential election in modern history entering the home stretch, real estate markets are bracing for an increase in uncertainty as Joe Biden and Donald Trump go head to head. In this month’s cover package we break down which industry pros and private equity players are betting blue or red.

Plus, we lay out what a Biden presidency could mean for real estate, with Opportunity Zones under the microscope, fair housing laws in flux and like-kind exchanges on the chopping block.

Some of this month’s biggest stories also include:

…and much more! Check out the issue here.