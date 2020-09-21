The Real Deal‘s September issue is live online for subscribers and starts hitting doorsteps soon.
With the most divisive presidential election in modern history entering the home stretch, real estate markets are bracing for an increase in uncertainty as Joe Biden and Donald Trump go head to head. In this month’s cover package we break down which industry pros and private equity players are betting blue or red.
Plus, we lay out what a Biden presidency could mean for real estate, with Opportunity Zones under the microscope, fair housing laws in flux and like-kind exchanges on the chopping block.
Some of this month’s biggest stories also include:
- Why Airbnb is going public during a pandemic — after years of holding off
- A deep dive into the office subleases flooding top metro markets as major tenants cut back on space
- The inside story behind Michael Shvo’s ugly dispute with his Turkish billionaire partner pal
- The impact Covid-19 is having on university real estate holdings and the once thriving student housing sector
- How Trump’s war on TikTok could throttle Chinese capital inflows, while Korean investment in U.S. real estate surges
- Our Closing interview with NYC government expert Carl Weisbrod
