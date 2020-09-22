A Soho penthouse that once listed for $65 million has sold for nearly half that. The amount still set a record for the neighborhood despite the price chop.

The 8,000-square-foot penthouse at 421 Broome Street closed for $35 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The unit first hit the market in 2018, and was last listed for $43.75 million with Tal and Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman.

The penthouse is now the most expensive home ever sold in Soho, and is one of the priciest sales recorded this year, according to the Journal. A penthouse at 158 Mercer Street once owned by Jon Bon Jovi held the record, selling for $34 million in 2015.

While New York’s luxury market has struggled during the pandemic, the sale may indicate signs of life in the $30-million-plus sector, Compass’ Leonard Steinberg told the Journal. “There’s definitely an audience that has emerged looking at this price point,” he said.

The Broome Street penthouse, which has four bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, was renovated by A+M+L Architecture and Roman & Williams. Amenities include a screening room, a kitchen with brick barrel-vaulted ceilings, several wood-burning fireplaces and a fitness center. There are six terraces throughout the unit. [WSJ] — Amy Plitt