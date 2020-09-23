The City Council is poised to extend a measure that protects restaurants and retailers who violate their leases.

The Council on Wednesday will vote on a bill that prohibits the enforcement of personal liability provisions in commercial leases or rental agreements in cases where a default occurred between March 7, 2020 and March 31, 2021. The initial measure, which was sponsored by Manhattan Democrat Carlina Rivera and approved in May, only applied to defaults that happen through Sept. 30, 2020.

Such liability provisions allow landlords to go after tenants’ personal assets in the event of a lease default. Real estate groups and some elected officials have criticized the bill for interfering in private contracts between landlords and tenants.

The City Council has passed other legislation aimed at helping restaurants struggling during the pandemic. Last week, it approved a measure that would temporarily allow restaurants to increase individual customer’s bills by up to 10 percent. The bill lets establishments apply the “Covid-19 recovery charge” for 90 days after indoor dining resumes on Sept. 30.