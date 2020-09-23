Swedish model Elsa Hosk is listing her Soho co-op for $3.5 million, or $2,000 per foot, The Real Deal has learned.

Hosk bought the two-bedroom apartment, unit 2E, at 66 Crosby Street, or 514 Broadway, for just over $2 million six years ago, property records show. The model was looking for a fixer-upper and spent two years renovating the loft, according to an interview she did with Architectural Digest.

The 1,750-square-foot apartment, which boasts 16-foot ceilings, with the main bedroom located on a mezzanine floor overlooking the kitchen and living room. The master suite includes an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet, according to floor plans. The co-op also has a private outdoor terrace that runs more than 49 feet in length.

Adam Modlin and Carl Gambino of the Modlin Group are handling the listing. They declined to comment.

The pair of brokers put another celebrity home on the market last week, listing actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas’ Nolita condo for about $6 million.

Hosk’s building is a prewar co-op with six levels containing about 35 apartments.

The volume of sales and prices of Manhattan co-ops plummeted in the second quarter of the year, as showings were halted due to the pandemic. The median sales price of a co-op in Soho dropped 21 percent last quarter, compared to the same period in 2019. Despite the sluggish market, homes in Manhattan with private outdoor space have sold at a roughly 5 percent premium since the pandemic began earlier this year.