Open Menu

Mary Trump sues her family for real estate inheritance “fraud”

Lawsuit alleges schemes to evade taxes, cheat partners and raise rents on poor tenants

TRD NATIONAL /
Sep.September 25, 2020 10:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mary Trump and President Donald Trump (Photos via LinkedIn and Getty)

Mary Trump and President Donald Trump (Photos via LinkedIn and Getty)

In a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his family, Mary Trump alleges that the family committed fraud with her real estate inheritance.

The suit, filed in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, alleges that Donald Trump and his siblings failed to perform their fiduciary duty, and instead squandered Mary Trump’s birthright, the New York Times reported.

She contends that Donald Trump and his siblings saddled his late brother Fred Trump Jr.’s real estate portfolio — a portion of which Mary inherited from her father — with inflated management fees and loans with no repayment terms in an effort to drain its value.

The lawsuit alleges that Mary Trump had a portion of the “crown jewels” of the real estate empire amassed by Fred Trump Sr. Her stake was 10 percent of the land underlying Beach Haven, a 40-acre complex in Coney Island with 26 buildings and vacant parcels of land, as well as a 5 percent interest in the land underneath Shore Haven, a 30-acre parcel with 32 buildings and a shopping center in Bensonhurst.

The lawsuit also alleges that Donald Trump and his siblings worked with an appraiser to undervalue her holdings. According to the court papers, it amounted to a destructive pattern of behavior to “enrich themselves at the expense of everyone around them.”

“They concocted scheme after scheme to cheat on their taxes, swindle their business partners, and jack up rents on their low-income tenants,” the lawsuit reads.

The White House press secretary denied the allegations. [NYT] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Donald TrumpReal Estate Lawsuits

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
331 Park Avenue South (Google Maps)

Investors accuse Prodigy Network of fraud at troubled Park Ave development

Investors accuse Prodigy Network of fraud at troubled Park Ave development
220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (SL Green)

SL Green, Chetrit settle lawsuit over Daily News building

SL Green, Chetrit settle lawsuit over Daily News building
A U.S. District judge has given tenants a seat at the table in the legal challenges to New York’s rent law, defying attorneys representing landlords. (iStock)

Tenants get seat at table for legal challenges to rent law

Tenants get seat at table for legal challenges to rent law
Newly uncovered trademarks show Trump’s Cuba real estate aspirations

Newly uncovered trademarks show Trump’s Cuba real estate aspirations

Newly uncovered trademarks show Trump’s Cuba real estate aspirations
Sonder CEO Francis Davidson and Nathan Berman with 20 Broad Street (Images via CityRealty; Twitter)

Sonder accuses Metro Loft of hiding legionella at 20 Broad

Sonder accuses Metro Loft of hiding legionella at 20 Broad
305 East 61st Street and Jason Carter of Carter Management Corp. (Google Maps; Carter Management Corp.)

Upper East Side condo conversion fetches $51M at auction

Upper East Side condo conversion fetches $51M at auction
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.