Arker Companies is moving forward with its plans to build a thousands of apartments at a former hospital site in Queens.

The developer filed a permit application for construction of a 257-unit, 220,478-square-foot mixed-use building at 51-19 Beach Channel Drive in Edgemere, according to PincusCo.

That building will be part of a larger 9.3-acre, 11-building development that’s replacing the former Peninsula Hospital. Arker, along with its partner Northeast Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, plans to build about 2,200 new units to the site; nearly 1,900 of those will be affordable.

Arker bought the site with NBHDC for $19 million in 2016.

The building on Beach Channel Drive will be 15 stories tall, and like the rest of the project, will be designed by Aufgang Architects. The whole development is set to be completed by 2034.

Arker is also working with Two Trees Management on a pair of 16-story apartments on New York City Housing Authority land in Boerum Hill, as well as a pair of residential projects in East New York totaling 344 units.

[PincusCo] — Keith Larsen