Open Menu

Arker Companies begins massive redevelopment of former Queens hospital

2,200 apartments, most of them affordable, are planned

TRD New York /
Sep.September 29, 2020 12:55 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Arker Companies principal Alex Arker and 51-19 Beach Channel Drive in Edgemere (Arker Companies; Google Maps)

Arker Companies principal Alex Arker and 51-19 Beach Channel Drive in Edgemere (Arker Companies; Google Maps)

Arker Companies is moving forward with its plans to build a thousands of apartments at a former hospital site in Queens.

The developer filed a permit application for construction of a 257-unit, 220,478-square-foot mixed-use building at 51-19 Beach Channel Drive in Edgemere, according to PincusCo.

That building will be part of a larger 9.3-acre, 11-building development that’s replacing the former Peninsula Hospital. Arker, along with its partner Northeast Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, plans to build about 2,200 new units to the site; nearly 1,900 of those will be affordable.

Arker bought the site with NBHDC for $19 million in 2016.

The building on Beach Channel Drive will be 15 stories tall, and like the rest of the project, will be designed by Aufgang Architects. The whole development is set to be completed by 2034.

Arker is also working with Two Trees Management on a pair of 16-story apartments on New York City Housing Authority land in Boerum Hill, as well as a pair of residential projects in East New York totaling 344 units.

[PincusCo] — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Affordable HousingQueens

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)

Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing

Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
Brooklyn’s Sunset Park is in the midst of a severe housing crisis and in desperate need of affordable housing. (Photo by Jim.henderson via Wikipedia)

Sunset Park faces severe affordable housing shortage: report

Sunset Park faces severe affordable housing shortage: report
The number of single-family homes on the market hit historic lows in July, driving prices up (iStock)

US housing supply reaches nearly 40-year low

US housing supply reaches nearly 40-year low
Mayor Lori Lightfoot (Getty; iStock)

Chicago affordable housing program has failed, report finds

Chicago affordable housing program has failed, report finds
Traub Capital's Brian Crosby and 27-11 49th Avenue in Long Island City (Images via Traub and Google Maps)

Traub Capital pays $75M for LIC cosmetics plant

Traub Capital pays $75M for LIC cosmetics plant
Kyle Bragg and Eric Benaim

Backers of big Queens megaprojects say city needs the jobs, homes

Backers of big Queens megaprojects say city needs the jobs, homes
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

“Status quo means going backwards:” How development fell from grace under de Blasio

“Status quo means going backwards:” How development fell from grace under de Blasio
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.