Open Menu

Manhattan office leasing could hit lowest level of this century

Leasing in third quarter down 50% from last year

TRD New York /
Oct.October 01, 2020 05:20 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: 28 Liberty Street with AIG CEO Brian Duperreault and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a rendering of the Farley Post Office building redevelopment (Getty Images, SOM)

From left: 28 Liberty Street with AIG CEO Brian Duperreault and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a rendering of the Farley Post Office building redevelopment (Getty Images, SOM)

Manhattan’s office market continues to slump.

In the third quarter, deals were inked for 4.81 million square feet of office space, just half of what was leased during the same time last year.
That brought the year’s total to 14.81 million square feet, also down 50 percent from the same period in 2019, according to Colliers International’s quarterly market report. If the pace of leasing continues for the rest of the year, leasing volume in 2020 would be the lowest this century, according to the report.

“Leasing volumes during the recession don’t usually drop off 50 percent,” said Franklin Wallach, Colliers’ senior managing director for New York research.

Read more

To put the decline into perspective, after the dot-com bubble burst, leasing activity dropped by 14 percent between 2000 and 2001. During the Great Recession, from 2007 and 2008, it fell by 18 percent, Wallach said.

The slow year has left a lot of space unfilled. Manhattan’s office availability during the third quarter was 12.3 percent, the highest since the second quarter of 2013. Sublet space represented 23.2 percent of the total availability, the highest percentage share since 2009.

Those increases have put downward pressure on pricing, which was until recently considered stable. The average asking rent for the third quarter was $77.12 per square foot, down 2.8 percent from the previous quarter.

Office purchases in Manhattan have also slowed. There were 37 sales in the third quarter, down from 55 in the second, and the total value of sales decreased to $1.6 billion from $2.1 billion.

Still, there was a slight rebound in leasing volume from the second quarter of 2020. It was up by 1.6 million square feet, powered by Facebook’s 730,000-square-foot lease at Vornado’s Farley Post Office redevelopment and American International Group’s 217,638-square-foot deal at 28 Liberty Street.

While the pandemic is the primary culprit for the market’s softening, the election is also a factor, said Andrew Jacobs, Colliers’s managing director for capital markets.

“That uncertainty could potentially lead to another soft quarter in terms of transaction volume,” he said.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateManhattanoffice market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Administrator of the Small Business Administration Jovita Carranza (Getty; iStock)

PPP loan forgiveness to begin within the coming week: SBA

PPP loan forgiveness to begin within the coming week: SBA
Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton (Getty)

Pandemic profits buoy Bed Bath & Beyond

Pandemic profits buoy Bed Bath & Beyond
445 Fifth Avenue and Harbor Group's Jordan Slone (Google Maps)

Harbor Group sued after defaulting on $40M loan at Midtown retail space

Harbor Group sued after defaulting on $40M loan at Midtown retail space
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty; Pixabay)

Landlords, tenants react to Cuomo’s latest eviction ban

Landlords, tenants react to Cuomo’s latest eviction ban
Retail bankruptcies are on pace to surpass those filed in 2010, while store closings have already passed those from 2019, according to a report (Getty)

Retail bankruptcies on pace to rival 2010: report

Retail bankruptcies on pace to rival 2010: report
175 Water Street and Nathan Berman of Metro Loft Management (Berman via CityRealty)

Inside Metro Loft’s new design for 175 Water Street

Inside Metro Loft’s new design for 175 Water Street
Many NYC companies are not sending employees back to work in Manhattan offices (iStock)

Just 10% of Manhattan employees are back at the office

Just 10% of Manhattan employees are back at the office
A rendering of 121 Morgan Avenue in Bushwick and Benefit Street Partners’ managing director Micah Goodman (Photos via EXR; Benefit Street Partners)

Brooklyn developer duo hit with foreclosure lawsuit

Brooklyn developer duo hit with foreclosure lawsuit
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.