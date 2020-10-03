Open Menu

Willy Chirino’s former Miami home lists for $12M

Musician’s six-bedroom home in Biscayne Bay spans 10K sf

Oct.October 03, 2020 09:00 AM
By Dennis Lynch
Willy Chirino and 4400 Island Road (Getty, Top Photography)

Cuban-born singer Willy Chirino’s onetime Miami home is hitting the market for $12 million.

The 10,400-square-foot home at 4400 Island Road is part of the Bay Point neighborhood near Biscayne Bay. It was built in 1980, but its current owners recently renovated the property. Dina Goldentayer and Sylvia Chamorro with Douglas Elliman have the listing.

The Grammy-winning artist bought the property in 1992 for just under $800,000 and sold it for $4.1 million in 2014.

Chirino began his career in Miami after immigrating from Cuba as part of the U.S. government’s covert “Operation Peter Pan” program in 1960, which saw around 14,000 Cuban children brought from the country to the U.S.

The modernist structure was reportedly influenced by the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright, with large floor-to-ceiling windows that emphasize the property’s natural elements. The house is centered around a double-height living room overlooked by a wraparound balcony on the second floor.

There are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and amenities include a wine cellar, gym and a spa with a sauna and a steam room. The backyard has a patio area and a swimming pool and leads to 94 feet of water frontage with a dock.

