Open Menu

Fifth Wall launches $118M European proptech fund

VC firm closed $503M fund in July 2019, followed by a $100M retail fund

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 06, 2020 01:15 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brendan Wallace and Brad Greiwe (Fifth Wall, iStock)

Fifth Wall’s Brendan Wallace and Brad Greiwe (Fifth Wall, iStock)

Fifth Wall, the venture capital firm that’s backed Opendoor, States Title and Industrious, is looking overseas for its next hit.

The Los Angeles-based firm is currently raising a $118 million European fund to invest in proptech startups. Although the fund is not yet closed, investors so far include the real estate arm of BNP Paribas, the French bank; Pontos, a Finnish family office; MOMENI, a German real estate developer; and Azora, a Spanish investment manager.

Etienne Prongué, CEO of BNP’s real estate arm in the U.K., told the Telegraph that the deal with Fifth Wall was “strategically important,” and could serve was a “gateway” for European firms to expand to the U.S.

Read more

Founded in 2016, Fifth Wall has more than $1 billion in assets under management, having backed companies including Opendoor, States Title, VTS, Industrious and SmartRent. After raising a $212 million inaugural fund in 2017, Fifth Wall closed a $503 million protech fund — the largest of its kind — in July 2019. It has since closed a $100 million retail fund, and is raising a $200 million carbon impact fund.

Over the last three years, real estate organizations in Europe have started to recognize the upside to investment in tech. “We believe the European proptech market is underpenetrated and has significant room to grow,” said Roelof Opperman, a managing director at Fifth Wall.

There are 805 proptech companies in Britain, 547 in Spain and 342 in Germany, according to a recent study by Oxford University. To date, British investors have pumped $5 billion into the sector.

[Telegraph] — E.B. Solomont

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Fifth WallProptech

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Opendoor CEO Eric Wu, Len Blavatnik and Chamath Palihapitiya (Getty)

Inside Opendoor’s IPO filing: Nearly $1B in losses and new ownership structure

Inside Opendoor’s IPO filing: Nearly $1B in losses and new ownership structure
From left: Compass CEO Robert Reffkin, and  Modus' Abbas Guvenilir, Jay Sim and Alex Day (Getty; Modus)

Compass expands into title and escrow with Modus deal

Compass expands into title and escrow with Modus deal
The Real Deal's E.B. Solomont

Future City: Democratizing vacation homes, Bungalow’s breakdown

Future City: Democratizing vacation homes, Bungalow’s breakdown
Photo illustration of Brian Chesky (Getty, iStock)

Airbnb looks to raise $3B in December IPO

Airbnb looks to raise $3B in December IPO
Spencer Rascoff of Pacaso (Getty; Unsplash)

Spencer Rascoff wants to democratize second homes

Spencer Rascoff wants to democratize second homes
ButterflyMX CEO Cyrus Claffey (iStock; ButterflyMX)

ButterflyMX raises $35M to grow smart-intercom business

ButterflyMX raises $35M to grow smart-intercom business
The Real Deal's E.B. Solomont

Future City: Behind Zillow’s brokerage play, Common’s $50M for co-living

Future City: Behind Zillow’s brokerage play, Common’s $50M for co-living
CoStar CEO Andy Florance and CREXi founder Michael DeGiorgio (Photos via CoStar on YouTube; CREXi)

Back in court: CoStar sues rival over “massive” copyright infringement

Back in court: CoStar sues rival over “massive” copyright infringement
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.