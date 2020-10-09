Open Menu

Judge reverses ruling on Trump Organization subpoena

Setback for NY attorney general seeking documents on company’s real estate

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 09, 2020 09:01 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Eric Trump and New York Attorney General Letitia James (Getty)

Eric Trump and New York Attorney General Letitia James (Getty)

Lawyers for the Trump Organization have persuaded a Manhattan judge to reconsider allowing New York Attorney General Letitia James to enforce a subpoena.

On Wednesday, Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that although he said last month that attorneys for the Trump Organization should hand over documents related to property valuations, he will now review those documents first, Bloomberg reported.

Engoron granted a petition from the Trump Organization to reconsider whether its lawyers had foregone attorney-client privilege by not providing the state an accurate log of the documents.

The ruling is a setback for James, although the judge may still provide her with the documents after he reviews them.

James previously argued that the Trump Organization failed to provide an appropriate accounting of the documents, despite repeated attempts, and took legal action in August. In September, Engoron ruled that President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump, who oversees the Trump Organization’s business, would sit for a sworn deposition sometime before Oct. 7.

James initiated the probe into the Trump Organization’s finances in 2019 after Michael Cohen testified before Congress that the company falsely reported the values of its real estate assets.

Four properties are at the center of the investigation into whether the Trump Organization inflated property values to secure financing and property tax benefits: the mixed-use building 40 Wall Street, Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County, the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago and the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles.

The New York Times reported that the Trump Organization valued the Seven Springs Estate at $291 million in 2012, but in 2018 the business reported it was worth $50 million. During that period, the Trump Organization received a $21 million tax break for land conservation. [Bloomberg] — Georgia Kromrei 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Donald Trumpmichael cohentrump organization

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
Manhattan District attorney Cyrus Vance Jr and President Donald Trump (Getty; iStock)

Manhattan DA can see Trump tax returns: judges

Manhattan DA can see Trump tax returns: judges
Donald Trump, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP, ERIC BARADAT/AFP, Erin Scott-Pool, and Alex Wong, via Getty Images)

Real estate stocks slide as Trump slams door on stimulus

Real estate stocks slide as Trump slams door on stimulus
President Donald Trump (Getty, iStock)

Real estate stocks close higher on jobs report, despite Trump’s Covid diagnosis

Real estate stocks close higher on jobs report, despite Trump’s Covid diagnosis
President Donald Trump

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Starwood Capital CEO Barry Sternlicht and President Donald Trump (left)(Getty; iStock)

Barry Sternlicht dumps on Trump over Proud Boy remarks

Barry Sternlicht dumps on Trump over Proud Boy remarks
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden with Donald Trump (Getty; iStock)

Biden and Harris’ income tax filings shine light on their real estate holdings

Biden and Harris’ income tax filings shine light on their real estate holdings
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.