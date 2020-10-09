Microsoft is joining the ranks of Facebook, Twitter, Zillow and other companies that have developed permanent work from home options for their employees.

The tech giant unveiled “hybrid workplace” guidance that permits employees to work from home for less than 50 percent of their working week, or receive manager approval for permanent remote work, according to the Verge. Under the guidance, employees give up their office space if they choose to work remotely, but may use available Microsoft space whenever needed.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged all of us to think, live, and work in new ways,” says Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft’s chief people officer, in a note to employees, the Verge reported. “We will offer as much flexibility as possible to support individual workstyles, while balancing business needs, and ensuring we live our culture.”

The company has already announced it won’t reopen its offices until January 2021 at the earliest.

Twitter and Facebook separately announced work from home plans in May, and Zillow joined the club in July.

[The Verge] — Sasha Jones