Open Menu

Real estate stocks bounce back amid fresh stimulus hopes

Housing and hospitality saw a boost, but some sectors didn’t do as well

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 09, 2020 07:15 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

Renewed hope for an economic stimulus package lifted markets to their highest level in three months, with real estate stocks largely following the trend.

The market volatility index VIX fell this week by 10 percent, a reflection of fewer trading swings.

Housing construction continued to be a bright spot: Lennar, one the nation’s largest homebuilders, has notched record high stock values each week since August. On Friday, the company reached a record $84.07 per share, nearly double six months ago.

Hospitality firms also saw a boost: Hilton Worldwide closed 2.8 percent above where it began the week, at $91.37. Marriott International gained 2.4 percent to close at $99.34. Diamond Rock Hospitality and Park Hotels & Resorts, which both have assets concentrated in hotels and motels, saw stocks increase 1.9 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

Despite renewed stimulus hopes, industries facing economic shifts that could outlast the pandemic struggled this week to mount gains.

Retail giant Simon Property Group’s stock edged down this week, closing at $67.72. In February, its price climbed above $142 before nationwide lockdowns shuttered many of the businesses that had signed leases within its malls.

Office REITs also face an uphill battle as many workers have transitioned to remote work. Microsoft is the latest company to join the work-from-home forever club, alongside Zillow, Facebook, Twitter and others.

Boston Properties, which specializes in office real estate, fell 2.9 percent this week to $82.78, and has lost 40 percent of its stock value since February.

The White House is reportedly preparing a $1.8 trillion aid package aimed at struggling businesses and laid-off workers, a reversal from last week when President Donald Trump quashed the effort. It remains to be seen if the package will make it through Congress, however.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusDonald TrumpStocks

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Chief people officer Kathleen Hogan (Getty; iStock; Microsoft)

Now Microsoft is joining work from home forever club

Now Microsoft is joining work from home forever club
(iStock)

Fewer than half of holiday shoppers will hit the mall this year

Fewer than half of holiday shoppers will hit the mall this year
(Getty)

Broadway theaters will remain dark until spring

Broadway theaters will remain dark until spring
New York’s malls see slow recovery after reopening

New York’s malls see slow recovery after reopening

New York’s malls see slow recovery after reopening
Starting Oct. 12, with “important caveats,” evictions may resume in New York. (iStock)

Housing Court: New York evictions can resume Monday

Housing Court: New York evictions can resume Monday
Eric Trump and New York Attorney General Letitia James (Getty)

Judge reverses ruling on Trump Organization subpoena

Judge reverses ruling on Trump Organization subpoena
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.