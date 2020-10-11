Open Menu

Sting’s former London townhouse lists for $16.9M

British rocker lived in the 7-story Westminster home for two years

Oct.October 11, 2020 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Sting and the house (Credit: Stefan Hoederath/Getty Images, and Beauchamp Estates)

A London townhouse that Sting once called home has hit the market for £12.95 million, or approximately $16.9 million.

The British multi-hyphenate — he sings, acts, writes musicals — and his wife, Trudie Styler, lived in the home, located in the borough of Westminster, for about two years, though it’s not clear when, Mansion Global reported. The current owners bought the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in 2009.

The seven-story property was built in 1775 in the Georgian style, and has retained some of its original details, including marble fireplaces and sash windows. It’s also gotten some modern upgrades, including a sleek new kitchen and a roof deck that overlooks the city.

The home’s location is also likely to be a selling point: It’s close to London’s government buildings, including 10 Downing Street and the Palace of Westminster, and is a short walk to Buckingham Palace. It also overlooks St. James’s Park and Birdcage Walk.

As for Sting and his wife, they’ve spent the past few years buying and selling property in New York City: The couple sold their penthouse at 15 Central Park West in 2018 for $50 million, and picked up a penthouse at 220 Central Park South in 2019 for $65.7 million.

[Mansion Global]Amy Plitt

