Open Menu

Toni Morrison’s Tribeca loft hits the market

The 2,320-sf home is asking $4.75M

TRD New York /
Oct.October 19, 2020 04:15 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Toni Morrison and her former Tribeca home (Getty, BHS)

Toni Morrison and her former Tribeca home (Getty, BHS)

Celebrated novelist and Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison’s former Tribeca home is officially for sale.

The estate of Morrison, who died last year, has listed her former home on the 10th floor of the Textile Building at 66 Leonard Street for $4.75 million. Morrison bought her unit in 2014 for $3.8 million.

The 2,320-square-foot home has two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. A third bedroom was converted into a writing room and sweeping library where Morrison kept a collection of Mark Twain books in addition to her own works, according to listing agent Amanda Brainerd.

“It’s definitely a very personal apartment,” she said.

Simone Mailman and Gerard Ryan of Brown Harris Stevens are handling the sale alongside Brainerd.

Read more

The loft is one of several New York homes that Morrison kept throughout the years, including a modest home in Grand View-on-Hudson, about 25 miles north of New York City.
https://therealdeal.com/national/2019/08/06/the-many-homes-of-toni-morrison/

The landmarked Textile Building was designed at the turn of the 20th century by architect Henry Hardenbergh, who was also responsible for the Plaza Hotel and the Dakota. Originally home to textile showrooms and offices, the Tribeca building was renovated 20 years ago into a residential condominium with 46 units.

Other famous residents over the years included economist Nouriel Roubini, who hosted a “cultural salon” in the home with activities ranging from debates to book parties to live performances.

Roubini’s Tribeca party pad on the market

The building also has one commercial unit, which was bought last year by former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.

Travis Kalanick said last year he was getting into real estate. Here’s what he’s buying in New York.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateResidential Real Estatetribeca

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
198 Washington Park in Fort Greene (Photos via Compass)

Fort Greene townhouse, 30 feet wide, led Brooklyn luxury sales last week

Fort Greene townhouse, 30 feet wide, led Brooklyn luxury sales last week
24 Leonard Street Unit 2 and 443 Greenwich Street Unit 2G (Douglas Elliman, Compass, Google Maps)

‘Incredibly quick’: $19M Manhattan condo deal done in a weekend

‘Incredibly quick’: $19M Manhattan condo deal done in a weekend
The National Association of Home Builders Housing Market Index reached a record high for the second consecutive month in October 2020. (iStock)

Building up: Homebuilder confidence hits new highs

Building up: Homebuilder confidence hits new highs
Guo Wengui and the Sherry-Netherland penthouse at 781 Fifth Avenue (Photos via Wikipedia Commons; Getty Images and Douglas Elliman)

Ensconced in the penthouse and entangled in lawsuits

Ensconced in the penthouse and entangled in lawsuits
Kaufmann Desert House (Courtesy Coastal Luxury Living)

Neutra-designed “crown jewel” of Palm Springs lists for $25M

Neutra-designed “crown jewel” of Palm Springs lists for $25M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.