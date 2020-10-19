Celebrated novelist and Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison’s former Tribeca home is officially for sale.

The estate of Morrison, who died last year, has listed her former home on the 10th floor of the Textile Building at 66 Leonard Street for $4.75 million. Morrison bought her unit in 2014 for $3.8 million.

The 2,320-square-foot home has two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. A third bedroom was converted into a writing room and sweeping library where Morrison kept a collection of Mark Twain books in addition to her own works, according to listing agent Amanda Brainerd.

“It’s definitely a very personal apartment,” she said.

Simone Mailman and Gerard Ryan of Brown Harris Stevens are handling the sale alongside Brainerd.

The loft is one of several New York homes that Morrison kept throughout the years, including a modest home in Grand View-on-Hudson, about 25 miles north of New York City.

The landmarked Textile Building was designed at the turn of the 20th century by architect Henry Hardenbergh, who was also responsible for the Plaza Hotel and the Dakota. Originally home to textile showrooms and offices, the Tribeca building was renovated 20 years ago into a residential condominium with 46 units.

Other famous residents over the years included economist Nouriel Roubini, who hosted a “cultural salon” in the home with activities ranging from debates to book parties to live performances.

The building also has one commercial unit, which was bought last year by former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.