Note: These items are independently selected by our team. However, TRD may receive a commission when you purchase products through affiliate links.

There are few office conflicts more common than the fight over the thermostat. Maybe it’s true that our brains think better when it’s cold out, but having to stay bundled up in the workplace can be a major distraction.

And for many, working from home is no solution. Some are reluctant to crank up the heat, while those living in big apartment complexes may be at the whim of their super.

Whether you have a drafty home office or you just run cold, TRD has put together a list of space heater options to help keep you toasty.

TaoTronics 1500W Space Heater

We have to wait for so many things. Why wait to get warm? The TaoTronics space heater boasts a three-second warm up and wide-angle oscillation, helping it heat up areas quickly and evenly. It also has special safety features, including a 12-hour timer and an automatic shut-off if it tips over.

CharmUO Space Heater

With this space heater you have three separate settings — including a cooling option — that make it a fixture in any office all year round. Plus, with an easy-to-move handle, you can transport it from home to work and back.

Aikoper Space Heater

This space heater is a great choice for the environment — and your electricity bill. Just activate its “eco” setting to have the heater automatically shut off when the room reaches the right temperature. And with overheating and tipping protections, it’ll give those with children or pets ease of mind.

PELONIS Ceramic Tower

If you like to plan ahead, this is the space heater for you. It’s programmable with three heating options, including an eco mode. It comes with a remote, saving you time and energy while you’re working. Plus this choice is quiet, making for one less distraction during your workday.

Brightown Portable Electric Space Heater

With a range between 0 and 158 degrees, this heater has a wide array of options for every season. Compact in size, it’s a good fit for smaller spaces. And it can heat up to 200 square feet in a matter of minutes.