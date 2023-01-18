Brad Pitt to unload historic home in Los Feliz for $40M

Brad Pitt is leaving his historic Craftsman home of nearly three decades in Los Feliz. He seeks $40 million.

The “Babylon” star and producer has quietly listed the 6,700-square-foot home at 5769 Briarcliff Road, People reported, citing an unidentified real estate source.

Pitt, a noted architecture buff, paid $1.7 million for the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in 1994, three years after his breakout role in “Thelma and Louise.” The seller was Cassandra Peterson, star of “Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.”

The house, known as Briarcliff Manor, was built for oil baron Louis McCray in 1910 and has numerous gables, as well as copper and dark wood walls. Six years later, “Borax King” Thomas Thorkildsen added an infamous heart-shaped pool.

It is also where Jimi Hendrix reportedly wrote “May This Be Love,” according to Architectural Digest.

Since he moved in, the Academy Award-winning actor has bought multiple lots next to the original home. The 1.9-acre property now has a swimming pool, tennis court and skating rink.

The house is where he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 47, raised their six children before splitting in 2016.

The next year, the “Wanted“ actress bought a 1913 Beaux Arts estate once owned by late director Cecil B. DeMille in Los Feliz for $24.5 million.

The 59-year-old Pitt wants to sell the property because he’s “looking for something smaller” in the L.A. area, the unidentified source told People.

Following their split and since being ruled legally single in 2019, the former couple have been in ongoing negotiations regarding the custody of their children and the divvying of their financial assets, such as their $164 million Château Miraval in the south of France.

— Dana Bartholomew