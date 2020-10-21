Open Menu

Safra family finally begins 660 Madison’s office-to-resi conversion

Long-planned project means office tenants like Corcoran are getting the boot

TRD New York /
Oct.October 21, 2020 12:52 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
660 Madison Avenue (Photo via Jenel Real Estate)

660 Madison Avenue (Photo via Jenel Real Estate)

660 Madison Avenue’s offices are emptying out, though not for the reason you might expect.

The real estate family office for J. Safra Real Estate is moving forward with plans filed five years ago to convert that portion of the property into residential and hotel units.

Affected tenants include residential brokerage the Corcoran Group, private equity firm Lexington Partners, and venture capital and private equity firms led by Edgar Bronfman Jr., Waverly Capital and Accretive. Departures appear to be happening in a staggered fashion.

JSRE declined to comment. A spokesperson for Corcoran confirmed the brokerage was planning to relocate to a similar-sized office “just blocks away” in the spring.

Lexington announced in February it signed a 15-year lease for 48,000 square feet at Boston Properties’ 399 Park Avenue and would move out by the end of 2020. Questions directed to Accretive and Waverly were not answered.

Read more

The residential conversion of the upper portion of 660 Madison will start at the 10th floor and will also include hotel units, according to the most recent plans filed with the Department of Buildings.

The proposal now includes adding 15 floors to the 22-story building, with amenities such as bike storage and fitness center. Architect Joseph Pell Lombardi is leading the project.

The building’s lower floors are part of a retail condo owned by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation, and are currently occupied by Barneys New York. After the retailer filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, the tenant and its landlord worked out a deal for the store to remain open until November. Ashkenazy is on the lookout for new tenants; earlier this year, the landlord was reported to be in talks with Italian food hall Eataly for some space.

As the future of office space hangs over many commercial landlords due to the pandemic, it may seem like an opportune time for a residential conversion, but the prospects for Manhattan’s luxury market are equally shaky with years’ worth of condos yet to be sold and many buildings competing for a limited pool of active buyers.

Construction has yet to begin at 660 Madison and the timeline for the project is unknown.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Corcoran GroupDevelopmentResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The Northeast is driving gains in building permits and housing starts (iStock)

Northeast drives gains in building permits, housing starts

Northeast drives gains in building permits, housing starts
New York City council member Margarate Chin, Mayor Bill de Blasio and council member Carlina Rivera (Getty; iStock)

Why the Soho rezoning will pass — and Gowanus, too

Why the Soho rezoning will pass — and Gowanus, too
(Getty, iStock)

Mortgage applications to buy homes decline for fourth straight week

Mortgage applications to buy homes decline for fourth straight week
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (Getty; iStock)

“It’s compliance warfare”: Industry slams landlord accountability bills

“It’s compliance warfare”: Industry slams landlord accountability bills
Stephen Ross and Time Warner Center (Getty)

Stephen Ross slashes price of Time Warner Center penthouse

Stephen Ross slashes price of Time Warner Center penthouse
Pretium CEO Don Mullen and Ares Management CEO Michael Arougheti (Photos via Pretium; Getty)

Pretium, Ares agree to buy Front Yard Residential

Pretium, Ares agree to buy Front Yard Residential
Brooklyn’s home sales dipped in Q3, but the median home price was above $900K (iStock)

Brooklyn home sales drop by 57%, but prices rise

Brooklyn home sales drop by 57%, but prices rise
Welcome co-founder Alec Hartman and rendering of a model home (Welcome)

Design, click, build: Startup sells new homes online

Design, click, build: Startup sells new homes online
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.