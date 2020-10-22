Open Menu

Jennifer Lawrence buys at Ed Minskoff’s West Village condo

Oscar-winning actor bought the unit in July for $21.9M

Oct.October 22, 2020 10:15 AM
TRD Staff
 Jennifer Lawrence and 17 Jane Street with Edward Minskoff (Getty; Sciame Construction)

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has been revealed as the first buyer at Edward J. Minskoff Equities’ boutique condominium in the West Village.

The New York Post linked Lawrence and her husband, art gallerist Cooke Maroney, to the limited liability company that closed on the duplex unit for $21.9 million in late July.

The condominium at 17 Jane Street was converted from a parking garage by London-based architect Sir David Chipperfield.

The six-unit building has two duplex “townhouses,” which occupy the first two floors of the six-story project. Lawrence’s unit has four bedrooms and a 1,410-square-foot backyard designed by Wirtz International Landscape Architects.

Minskoff told the Post he was taking the top two floors, which span 9,000 square feet with a 2,000-square-foot terrace.

The building has four other units that are asking between $9.6 million and $12.75 million, according to the condo’s offering plan, while the second townhouse is seeking $26.57 million.

Lawrence’s new purchase at 17 Jane closed just as she sold her Upper East Side penthouse at a steep loss. She bought the more than 4,000-square-foot home for $15.6 million in 2016, but sold it for $9.9 million.

The actress also owns a unit at 443 Greenwich, the Tribeca building famous for its celebrity residents, though she’s previously tried to rent the apartment for more than $27,000 per month.

[NYP] — Erin Hudson

