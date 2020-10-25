Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is looking to part ways with a London townhouse he bought a decade ago.

The 73-year-old musician listed the five-story home on Holland Road in the Notting Hill neighborhood for £3.85 million, or around $5 million, Mansion Global reported.

Wood and his wife Sally Humphreys paid £2.35 million for the 4,100-square-foot home in 2011, the equivalent of about $3.1 million today. They moved out of the home in 2017, and it’s served as Wood’s art studio ever since.

The property has five bedrooms, but two more could be created by converting a third-story art studio, according to the listing from brokerage Milton Stone.

Other perks inside the colorful home include a snooker room, a conservatory and a 100-foot back garden, as well as a roof terrace.

If there’s any time to sell in London, it’s now. The market has bounced back from the coronavirus lockdown and prices are set to rise 2.5 percent this year, according to a recent study from Hamptons International. The same study predicted prices to fall by 1 percent over the course of 2021. [Mansion Global] — Dennis Lynch