Open Menu

Spencer Rascoff says Zillow IPO was “facepalm” moment

Ex-CEO touted benefits of SPACs after raising $350M for blank-check company

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 27, 2020 02:05 PM
By E.B. Solomont
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Spencer Rascoff and Zillow CEO Rich Barton (Getty; iStock)

Spencer Rascoff and Zillow CEO Rich Barton (Getty; iStock)

Zillow’s 2011 IPO should have been a day for popping champagne and plenty of high-fives.

Instead, employees and investors experienced a “facepalm moment” when the stock price shot up 200 percent within minutes of trading, according to former CEO Spencer Rascoff.

“I was bothered by that spike for years to come,” Rascoff tweeted Monday, as he touted the benefits of an investing tool that’s recently gained popularity on Wall Street: the SPAC.

Special-purpose acquisition companies — also called blank-check companies — have no assets; instead, they’re formed in order to merge with startups and take them public. They’re sometimes criticized for being a short-cut to the public market, but SPAC advocates say they’re a quicker and more certain option than a traditional IPO.

The certainty largely has to do with price. For a traditional IPO, executives endure grueling roadshows to drum up investor support, and investment bankers price the stock based on interest. If a stock is priced too high, it won’t sell; if it’s priced too low, it can experience a first-day “pop” that makes for a good headline but indicates the company could have raised more in the offering.

With a SPAC, the share price is negotiated ahead of the IPO.

“The typical tech IPO trades up by 43% one day later,” Rascoff said. In Zillow’s case, the stock jumped to $60 from $20 per share on its first day of trading, leaving employees and investors “penalized by the broken IPO system.”

The former Zillow chief has skin in SPAC game: His Supernova Partners Acquisition raised $350 million in an IPO last week.

Read more

SPAC activity has spiked this year, thanks to interest from investors like Bill Ackman, Alec Gores and Chamath Palihapitiya, along with private equity firms Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital.

So far, 161 SPACs have gone public in 2020, raising $59.4 billion, according to SPAC Insider. That’s up from 59 SPACs that raised $13.6 billion in all of 2019.
Last week, landlord Tishman Speyer formed a $300 million SPAC in order to merge with a proptech company.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
IPOsProptechReal Estate Investmentzillow

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over

Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over

Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over
Placeholder image

Zillow to pay $50M for StreetEasy

Zillow to pay $50M for StreetEasy
Blackstone's Jonathan Gray, Madison Realty Capital's Josh Zegen (Getty; Madison; iStock)

Property debt investors raising money but still looking for distress

Property debt investors raising money but still looking for distress
Tomo's Greg Schwartz and Carey Armstrong (Photos via Tomo Network)

Ex-Zillow execs launch digital mortgage startup with $40M seed round

Ex-Zillow execs launch digital mortgage startup with $40M seed round
Jake Fingert, Casey Berman and Jeff Berman (Camber Creek)

Camber Creek closes $155M fund

Camber Creek closes $155M fund
Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer, COO Paul Galiano, CIO Jenny Wong (Photos via Getty; iStock; Tishman Speyer)

Tishman Speyer jumps on the SPAC bandwagon

Tishman Speyer jumps on the SPAC bandwagon
The Real Deal's E.B. Solomont

Travis Kalanick’s ghost kitchen empire, plus proptech investing for the masses

Travis Kalanick’s ghost kitchen empire, plus proptech investing for the masses
The coronavirus pandemic pushed back the home shopping season into the fall, according to a Zillow report. (iStock)

Homes sold faster in September than in any month this year

Homes sold faster in September than in any month this year
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.