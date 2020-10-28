Some big firms are turning to a new health screening app to determine when and how to safely bring employees back to offices.

The Health Pass app, developed by biometric company Clear, links personal health data to verified IDs in order to screen workers for Covid-19, the New York Post reported. The NHL used the app to test players and employees during its playoffs in Toronto.

Among the companies participating are the Related Companies, Cushman & Wakefield, Deloitte, NBC Universal, the New York Mets and Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.

The app works by having employees verify their identity with a selfie and answer a few health questions. They then approach a Clear kiosk, where they receive a temperature check and receive scanned results. Users can also upload Covid test results to the app.

Clear is working with the New York City Partnership, a trade group for major employers, to get more users onto the app.

“The Partnership and its members have always come together to help our city overcome challenges and today, we are proud to stand with them to meet this moment and be a part of a solution to fortify New York City,” CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker told the Post.

[NYP] — Sasha Jones