Open Menu

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian buy mansions on land once owned by Woodbridge Group

Mother and daughter will live next to each other in Hidden Hills; Kim and Kanye, and Kylie Jenner also have property there

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 29, 2020 04:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian both bought homes in the Hidden Hills (Getty)

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian both bought homes in the Hidden Hills (Getty)

Kris Jenner sold her Hidden Hills mansion earlier this year, but she isn’t leaving the area.

The Kardashian family matriarch and her daughter Khloe Kardashian have each just purchased neighboring mansions in the tony San Fernando Valley neighborhood, according to Variety.

At one point, the Ponzi scheme-linked development firm Woodbridge Group of Companies owned the property. It later sold the site to a developer who built the mansions, according to the report.

Jenner’s and Kardashian’s purchases are said to be in the eight figures, and each mansion spans more than 10,000 square feet. They were built by the same developer and completed this year, Variety reported. Details are scant, but one home is said to be 16,500 square feet with 8 bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms.

They each sit on an acre and a half of land that was once one three-acre parcel owned by the father of “Million Dollar Listing” star Tracy Tutor.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also live in the neighborhood.

Kylie Jenner also bought a property in the neighborhood this year. She paid $15 million in May for a vacant five-acre site, also once owned by Woodbridge. The firm developed a mansion there, but the subsequent owner and developer demolished it.

Khloe Kardashian is also looking to sell a mansion she owns in Calabasas. She paid Justin Bieber $7.2 million for the home in 2014, and now wants $19 million for the house. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
Ronnie Wood and his London home (Getty, Milton Stone)

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood lists colorful London townhouse

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood lists colorful London townhouse
Phil Collins wants to sell his Miami Beach mansion for $40M, but his ex-wife won’t leave

Phil Collins wants to sell his Miami Beach mansion for $40M, but his ex-wife won’t leave

Phil Collins wants to sell his Miami Beach mansion for $40M, but his ex-wife won’t leave
Taking it on the chin: Floyd Mayweather Jr. sells Miami Beach home at a loss

Taking it on the chin: Floyd Mayweather Jr. sells Miami Beach home at a loss

Taking it on the chin: Floyd Mayweather Jr. sells Miami Beach home at a loss
“The Great One” lists Thousand Oaks mansion

“The Great One” lists Thousand Oaks mansion

“The Great One” lists Thousand Oaks mansion
 Jennifer Lawrence and 17 Jane Street with Edward Minskoff (Getty; Sciame Construction)

Jennifer Lawrence buys at Ed Minskoff’s West Village condo

Jennifer Lawrence buys at Ed Minskoff’s West Village condo
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.