Open Menu

John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s former Palm Beach estate sells for $36M

It hit the market in May for $48M

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 02, 2020 04:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Yoko Ono and John Lennon with 720 South Ocean Boulevard (Getty Images; Zillow)

Yoko Ono and John Lennon with 720 South Ocean Boulevard (Getty Images; Zillow)

The Palm Beach estate formerly owned by the late John Lennon and Yoko Ono sold for $36 million, five months after it was listed for sale.

Former Bear Stearns executive John Sites and his wife Cindy sold the oceanfront property at 720 South Ocean Boulevard, according to the Multiple Listing Service. It hit the market in May for $47.5 million with Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate. The Corcoran Group represented the buyer.

A young family from the Northeast purchased the estate, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The late Beatle and his singer-songwriter-artist wife paid $725,000 for the mansion in January 1980, and Lennon was killed in December of the same year. Ono sold the 1.3-acre property in 1986 for $3.2 million.

The home was designed by architect Addison Mizner and originally built in 1920.

The Sites paid $23 million for the seven-bedroom, 14,000-square-foot mansion in 2016. The property includes a tennis court, two swimming pools, a beachfront cabana and 180 feet of ocean frontage. It also features a three-car garage, nine bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, an oceanfront owner’s wing and a grand salon with a wet bar.

Though Lennon and Ono owned the mansion together for less than a year, they had time to make headlines in Palm Beach. “Pop Culture Florida” author James P. Goss wrote in his book that Lennon and Ono were once turned away from The Breakers because their companions weren’t wearing neckties.

The sale of the waterfront estate adds to a number of closings in Palm Beach. Buyers are snatching up luxury properties shortly after they hit the market, as the pandemic fuels demand. Just last week, the non-waterfront home at 201 El Vedado Road sold for nearly $21 million.

Nearby in North Palm Beach, billionaire Russell Weiner recently flipped the North Palm Beach homes he acquired in September from Elin Nordegren, the ex-wife of golfer Tiger Woods. He sold them for more than $48 million, marking a 45 percent gain in one month.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)

    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads

    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)

    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”

    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin with 1710 Tropical Avenue (Getty, Redfin)

    Bieber and Baldwin list Beverly Hills home

    Bieber and Baldwin list Beverly Hills home
    Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian both bought homes in the Hidden Hills (Getty)

    Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian buy mansions on land once owned by Woodbridge Group

    Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian buy mansions on land once owned by Woodbridge Group
    Ronnie Wood and his London home (Getty, Milton Stone)

    Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood lists colorful London townhouse

    Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood lists colorful London townhouse
    Phil Collins wants to sell his Miami Beach mansion for $40M, but his ex-wife won’t leave

    Phil Collins wants to sell his Miami Beach mansion for $40M, but his ex-wife won’t leave

    Phil Collins wants to sell his Miami Beach mansion for $40M, but his ex-wife won’t leave
    Taking it on the chin: Floyd Mayweather Jr. sells Miami Beach home at a loss

    Taking it on the chin: Floyd Mayweather Jr. sells Miami Beach home at a loss

    Taking it on the chin: Floyd Mayweather Jr. sells Miami Beach home at a loss
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.