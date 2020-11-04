Noom inks 113K-sf sublease at 5 Manhattan West

Noom, a New York-based weight loss app developer, is moving to Manhattan’s Far West Side.

The company has signed an agreement to take 113,000 square feet of office space at Brookfield Property Partners’ 5 Manhattan West, which it will sublease from advertising agency R/GA.

Noom’s COO, Adam Fawer, said in a statement that the company is “growing rapidly and hiring considerably,” and will move its headquarters to the Manhattan West location “when we return to working in-person.”

The 11th-floor space, which is part of R/GA’s 173,000-square-foot headquarters, has been on the market since July, when the firm reevaluated its real estate footprint in the pandemic-driven downturn.

R/GA and Brookfield did not respond to requests for comment.

Noom’s headquarters is currently located in Chelsea, and the company also has offices in Seoul and Tokyo, according to its Linkedin page. Founded in 2008, the health-startup has raised about $115 million in capital, according to the Motley Fool.

The new location will be kitted out with a restaurant-quality kitchen where Noom’s chef can prepare meals for staff, Fawer said.

“This is a big part of our culture and one of the things we miss the most while working from home,” he said. “Noom has been in NYC since the beginning. We are here to stay and optimistic about the city’s future.”

JLL’s Shannon Rzeznikiewicz, Robert Romano and Scott Panzer were listed as the brokers for the sublease listing. Rzeznikiewicz declined to comment.

Brookfield acquired a majority stake in the building at 450 West 33rd Street in 2011; it’s now part of the larger Manhattan West megadevelopment. Other tenants at 5 Manhattan West include Amazon and JPMorgan Chase.