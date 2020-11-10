Open Menu

Ellen DeGeneres flips Montecito estate for $33M

Talk show host and wife Portia de Rossi bought 9-acre Bali-inspired compound in 2019

TRD New York /
Nov.November 10, 2020 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi, with the property (Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi, with the property (Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, and Google Maps)

It didn’t take long for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi to find a buyer for their Bali-inspired compound in Montecito, which the couple listed last month after snagging last year.

DeGeneres and de Rossi, who listed the 10,700-square-foot home for $40 million, just sold it for $33.3 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

While that represents a discount from the asking price, it’s also $6 million more than what they paid for the property in January 2019. After the purchase, the couple spent an unknown sum renovating it, according to the Times.

The single-story main house has four bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The property encompasses nine acres and three parcels. There’s also a guest house, security office, cabana, gym, pond, pickleball court, and an infinity pool that looks out to the Pacific.

Riskin Partners Group, a division of Village Properties, represented the buyer and sellers.

DeGeneres and de Rossi are among the most prolific luxury real estate players in the L.A. area.

Between 2017 and early 2019 alone, they closed on $150 million worth of real estate deals and have since bought, listed, or sold at least three other properties. [LAT]Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Santa Barbara

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt buys Montecito manse for $31M

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt buys Montecito manse for $31M

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt buys Montecito manse for $31M
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially Santa Barbara residents

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially Santa Barbara residents
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.