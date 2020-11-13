Billionaire Richard Perry, a former hedge fund manager whose leadership of Barneys New York came under scrutiny following the chain’s bankruptcy last year, has listed his Manhattan penthouse for $45 million.

The apartment at 1 Sutton Place South features five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms and a wraparound terrace spanning 6,000 square feet, according to a listing on StreetEasy.

Perry and his wife, Lisa, purchased the home in 2000 for $10.9 million after it had been sitting on the market for two years, according to the Observer. Its former owners include the late philanthropist Janet Annenberg Hooker and socialite C. Z. Guest.

The Perrys, who recently sold a property in Palm Beach, could not be reached for comment.

Allison B. Koffman of Sotheby’s International Realty, who is marketing the penthouse, did not respond to requests for comment.

Perry founded the hedge fund Perry Capital in 1988 and acquired a controlling interest in Barneys in 2012, assuming the role as chairman of the board. Perry shuttered the fund in 2016, following steep losses.

Barneys filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, as the wider retail market struggled with declines. Perry’s role in the fallout came under scrutiny in a subsequent Wall Street Journal article citing sources close to the company, who said Perry had made a series of missteps that contributed to Barneys’ collapse.