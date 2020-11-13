Open Menu

Former Barneys chair lists Manhattan penthouse for $45M

Opulent co-op at 1 Sutton Place South described as ‘contemporary tour de force’ in listing

TRD New York /
Nov.November 13, 2020 01:14 PM
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lisa and Richard Perry with 1 Sutton Place South (Photos via Getty; StreetEasy/Sotheby's)

Lisa and Richard Perry with 1 Sutton Place South (Photos via Getty; StreetEasy/Sotheby’s)

Billionaire Richard Perry, a former hedge fund manager whose leadership of Barneys New York came under scrutiny following the chain’s bankruptcy last year, has listed his Manhattan penthouse for $45 million.

The apartment at 1 Sutton Place South features five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms and a wraparound terrace spanning 6,000 square feet, according to a listing on StreetEasy.

Perry and his wife, Lisa, purchased the home in 2000 for $10.9 million after it had been sitting on the market for two years, according to the Observer. Its former owners include the late philanthropist Janet Annenberg Hooker and socialite C. Z. Guest.

The Perrys, who recently sold a property in Palm Beach, could not be reached for comment.

Allison B. Koffman of Sotheby’s International Realty, who is marketing the penthouse, did not respond to requests for comment.

Perry founded the hedge fund Perry Capital in 1988 and acquired a controlling interest in Barneys in 2012, assuming the role as chairman of the board. Perry shuttered the fund in 2016, following steep losses.

Barneys filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, as the wider retail market struggled with declines. Perry’s role in the fallout came under scrutiny in a subsequent Wall Street Journal article citing sources close to the company, who said Perry had made a series of missteps that contributed to Barneys’ collapse.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    NYC Luxury MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)

    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”

    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Ramona Singer (Getty)

    “Real Housewife” trades reality TV for selling real estate

    “Real Housewife” trades reality TV for selling real estate
    Funnel's Tyler Christiansen and Caren Maio

    Funnel raises $14.1M as demand surges for online leasing

    Funnel raises $14.1M as demand surges for online leasing
    US home prices jump at record rate

    US home prices jump at record rate

    US home prices jump at record rate
    Trump Tower and (inset) Henry Laufer (Google Maps, Archetron)

    Democratic megadonor unloaded Trump Tower condo day before election

    Democratic megadonor unloaded Trump Tower condo day before election
    (iStock)

    Why veterans end up paying more for mortgages than they should

    Why veterans end up paying more for mortgages than they should
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.