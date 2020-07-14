Open Menu

Lisa Perry and former Barneys majority owner Richard Perry sell Palm Beach home

Perry and her husband paid $6.5M for the home in 2018

Jul.July 14, 2020 04:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Lisa Perry, 3 Via Los Incas (Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images, and Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman)

Fashion designer Lisa Perry and her husband, who led Barneys New York, sold a home she developed in Palm Beach for $9.1 million.

Lisa Perry Homes sold the 5,686-square-foot home at 3 Via Los Incas for $1,600 per square foot, according to Realtor.com. The deal has not yet been recorded in Palm Beach County, so the buyer is unknown.

Perry’s fashion line was sold at Barneys. Her husband, billionaire hedge fund manager Richard Perry, was chairman of Barneys, which closed all of its stores earlier this year after it was sold out of bankruptcy.

3 Via Los Incas (Credit: Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman)

Lisa Perry redeveloped the Via Los Incas home, which was originally built by homebuilder Robert Gottfried Regency in 1980.

Burt Minkoff of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent, and Todd and Frances Peter of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

The six-bedroom house sits on a 17,498-square-foot lot and includes a pool. Property records show Lisa and Richard Perry paid $6.5 million for the property in 2018, and transferred ownership to LPR1 LLC in 2019.

3 Via Los Incas (Credit: Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman)

Richard Perry founded his New York hedge fund, Perry Capital, in 1988 and acquired a controlling interest in Barneys in 2012. He was worth about $1.2 billion in 2008, according to Forbes, and is the nephew of former Bear Stearns CEO James Cayne.

The Perrys own other properties in Palm Beach, including units at the Palm Beach Towers Condominiums on Cocoanut Row, according to property records.

The luxury home market in Palm Beach has been on fire, with $5 million-plus sales recorded almost daily. Since the pandemic began, two Palm Beach estates have sold for $70 million and up, including the Kennedy family’s former compound at 1095 North Ocean Boulevard.

