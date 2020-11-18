Open Menu

Bulk co-op buy in the Bronx tops mid-market investment sales

Only 3 deals between $10M and $30M recorded in week ending Nov. 13

TRD New York /
Nov.November 18, 2020 09:15 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
454 East 148th Street and 5252 Kings Highway (Google Maps; Compass)

454 East 148th Street and 5252 Kings Highway (Google Maps; Compass)

Just three deals populated the middle of the investment market for the week ending Nov. 13. The transactions, which The Real Deal defines as between $10 million and $30 million, included a bulk purchase of co-op apartments in the Bronx, an 85-key hotel in Brooklyn and a low-income apartment building, also in the Bronx. Here are more details.

1. Myles Horn’s Glacier Equities acquired 255 apartments for $23 million — or about $90,000 per unit — through the purchase of unsold shares across nine co-op buildings in the Bronx and Manhattan. The seller was affiliated with the Blaser family, whose Skyline NY Management Solutions owns and operates the buildings, according to PropertyShark. The nine buildings have a total of 499 units and span a combined 496,299 square feet. Glacier said it plans to renovate and sell the apartments.

2. Maheschand Ratanji, acting through a limited liability company, purchased a 28,311-square-foot, 85-room hotel for $19.7 million. The hotel at 5252 Kings Highway in East Flatbush is currently operating as a Holiday Inn Express. The company, Kings Hwy Equities, is registered to a Howard Johnson hotel at 1300 Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen, New Jersey. The seller was a limited liability company associated with Tejpal Sandhu.

3. A limited liability company affiliated with the Camber Property Group and the HFDC 148 Brook purchased a 91,998-square-foot apartment building for $11.2 million. The building is a converted factory building with 79 residential units at 454 East 148th Street in Mott Haven. The seller was a limited partnership associated with L+M Development Partners.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotel MarketInvestment Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    For many movie theaters, Covid-19, which has kept viewers at home and new releases from the screen, feels like the final curtain. (iStock)

    Curtains: What to do with movie theaters

    Curtains: What to do with movie theaters
    IQHQ Stephen Rosetta and the San Diego Research and Development District (IQHQ)IQHQ Stephen Rosetta and the San Diego Research and Development District (IQHQ)

    San Diego REIT to pour $1.7B into life-sciences real estate

    San Diego REIT to pour $1.7B into life-sciences real estate
    Domio’s interim CEO Jim Mrha (Photos via Domio; iStock)

    Domio not shutting down, plans “financial re-engineering”

    Domio not shutting down, plans “financial re-engineering”
    Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette (Getty; iStock)

    Macy’s experiments with “dark stores”

    Macy’s experiments with “dark stores”
    Bain Capital's Kavindi Wickremage and Magnolia Capital's Maxwell Peek (Photos via Bain; Magnolia)

    Bain, Magnolia target fixer-uppers with $900M joint venture

    Bain, Magnolia target fixer-uppers with $900M joint venture
    Matthew Dicker, Adam Gordon and Jeff Bezos with 1255 and 12595 Flatlands Avenue (Getty, Brooklyn Logistics Center) 

    Amazon inks major warehouse deal in East New York

    Amazon inks major warehouse deal in East New York
     1633 Broadway and Paramount CEO Albert Behler (Google Maps; Getty)

    Beaten-up Paramount rejects buyout, but is taking offers

    Beaten-up Paramount rejects buyout, but is taking offers
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.