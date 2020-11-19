Open Menu

New York restaurateur Major Food Group to open three concepts in Miami

Company that operates Carbone in NYC plans to open three concepts in the Miami area over the next year

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 19, 2020 02:45 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Major Food Group's Jeff Zalaznick and the Design District location (iStock)

Major Food Group’s Jeff Zalaznick and the Design District location (iStock)

New York restaurateur Major Food Group is expanding to Miami, with three locations planned in the Design District, South Beach and Brickell, The Real Deal has learned.

The company, with concepts that include Carbone, Santina, The Grill and Parm, signed a lease for the space on the northeast corner of 41st Street and First Avenue in the Miami Design District, owner Jeff Zalaznick confirmed to TRD.

Craig Robins’ Dacra owns the building, which is catty-corner to the Museum Garage.

Major Food Group also signed a lease in the South-of-Fifth neighborhood of Miami Beach, and one in Miami’s Brickell area. Zalaznick said the company hasn’t decided which concepts will be in which site.

“We’re very focused on the Miami market and we’re hopefully going to be starting to open restaurants in the next four to 12 months,” he said. Zalaznick declined to provide further details about the locations.

Major Food Group has 21 restaurants in New York, Las Vegas, Hong Kong and Tel Aviv, according to the company’s website. Its partners include Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi. Most recently, Major Food Group opened The Grill, The Lobster Club and other food and beverage outlets at The Seagram Building in New York.

In the Miami Design District, the restaurant group will be opening in a space across the street from a store Tesla is building, and on the same street as Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Stone Island, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

Robins, who has led the transformation of the district into a high-end mixed-use retail and dining destination, said that it is significant that “so many companies are moving forward” with their opening plans in the neighborhood during the pandemic.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    RestaurantsSouth Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Aurify Brands Co-CEO John Rigos and Le Pain Quotidien (Getty; JAB Brands)

    Le Pain Quotidien to open 10 new locations

    Le Pain Quotidien to open 10 new locations
    After a lost summer, Coney Island businesses are struggling to imagine how to survive the winter. (Getty)

    Lost summer, failed plan haunt Coney Island

    Lost summer, failed plan haunt Coney Island
    Up to 100 IHOP restaurants could close, said parent company Dine Brands Global, after third-quarter sales fell 19 percent. (Getty)

    Battered IHOP could close up to 100 restaurants

    Battered IHOP could close up to 100 restaurants
    Pharrell, Eric Birnbaum and David Grutman with a rendering of the hotel (Getty, Linkedin, Goodtime Hotel)

    Pharrell, David Grutman partner with developer to launch South Beach hotel

    Pharrell, David Grutman partner with developer to launch South Beach hotel
    South Florida’s retail reopening rollercoaster has brought “confusion and hesitation and fear,” as restaurants and other businesses try to adapt to shifting consumer demand. (iStock)

    Retail’s reopening rollercoaster: “Confusion and hesitation and fear”

    Retail’s reopening rollercoaster: “Confusion and hesitation and fear”
    Councilwoman Carlina Rivera (Getty, iStock)

    City Council extends restaurant, retailer lease protections

    City Council extends restaurant, retailer lease protections
    Michael Shvo and a rendering of the project

    Michael Shvo’s proposed Miami Beach tower gets haircut and approval

    Michael Shvo’s proposed Miami Beach tower gets haircut and approval
    How Art Basel Miami Beach’s cancellation will impact real estate

    How Art Basel Miami Beach’s cancellation will impact real estate

    How Art Basel Miami Beach’s cancellation will impact real estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.