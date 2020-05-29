Open Menu

Inside South Florida’s mall, retail and restaurant reopenings

The Real Deal’s Ina Cordle toured the Miami Design District with Craig Robins, Bal Harbour Shops with Carolyn Travis and Aventura Mall with Jackie Soffer as reopenings begin

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 29, 2020 03:30 PM
By Ina Cordle
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Masks, one-way signs, spread-out open-air dining. Malls, stores and restaurants are reopening in South Florida, and changes are evident amid the pandemic.

The Real Deal’s South Florida Managing Editor Ina Cordle toured the Miami Design District with Craig Robins, Bal Harbour Shops with Carolyn Travis and Aventura Mall with Jackie Soffer on Saturday, May 23. After two months of forced closures of non-essential businesses and stay-at-home orders, shoppers were ready to venture out.

Robins, president and CEO of Dacra, said about 60 percent of the stores in the Design District are open, with more opening each day. Restaurants will be phased in. During the lockdown, he offered tenants the option to defer three months rent, allowing them to amortize the amount over the term of their leases. And he has five new leases in the works, including one for the Japanese restaurant Itamae.

Whitman Family Development’s Travis said 85 stores are open at Bal Harbour Shops with the remainder opening soon. The open-air shopping center has created new signage to direct shoppers one way on aisles, and is letting restaurants spread out in the courtyards. Sant Ambroeus, based in New York, will open its first Miami-area restaurant there soon.

And Soffer, chairman and CEO of Turnberry Associates, said that despite the lack of tourists in South Florida, local shoppers are taking up the slack at Aventura Mall. Long lines were visible at Zara, Louis Vuitton and other stores.

“People obviously want to go out, and they want to have experiences, and there’s only so much experience you can have at home at a computer….” Soffer said. “Shoppers want to be back in stores and diners want to be back in restaurants.”

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
aventura mallbal harbour shopscoronaviruscraig robinsdesign districtjackie sofferrestaurantsretailshopping mallsVideos

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Conrad Miami with Camilo Miguel of Mast Capital

Conrad Miami lays off 154 employees ahead of county reopening

Conrad Miami lays off 154 employees ahead of county reopening
Renderings of the projects with Aria Mehrabi

Robert Finvarb, Aria Mehrabi seek approval of mixed-use projects in North Beach

Robert Finvarb, Aria Mehrabi seek approval of mixed-use projects in North Beach
Jeff Berkowitz, developer of Dadeland Station and Aventura Commons

Berkowitz sues to evict PetSmart from Dadeland Station and Aventura Commons

Berkowitz sues to evict PetSmart from Dadeland Station and Aventura Commons
Map of priciest condo sales and Icon South Beach (Credit: Google Maps and Gzzz via Wikipedia)

Miami condo sales volume nosedives in mid-May

Miami condo sales volume nosedives in mid-May
110 Atlantic Avenue, Scott Schuster (Credit: Google Maps)

Healthcare entrepreneur sells Palm Beach home for $8M

Healthcare entrepreneur sells Palm Beach home for $8M
Miami Beach Votes To Reopen Pools (Credit: iStock)

Miami Beach votes to reopen pools in resi buildings, but needs the county to sign off

Miami Beach votes to reopen pools in resi buildings, but needs the county to sign off
(Credit: iStock)

Home sales dropped big time in South Florida in April

Home sales dropped big time in South Florida in April
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and City Manager Jimmy Morales (Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images, and Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade targets June 1 opening date for hotels, beaches following Miami Beach vote

Miami-Dade targets June 1 opening date for hotels, beaches following Miami Beach vote
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.