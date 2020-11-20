Open Menu

Facebook, Google back modular housing startup

Factory_OS is building employee housing for Google

National /
Nov.November 20, 2020 03:29 PM
By E.B. Solomont
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Google's Sundar Pichai, Facebook's Mark Holliday, and Factory_OS's Rick Holliday and Larry Pace (Getty; Factory_OS; iStock)

From left: Google’s Sundar Pichai, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Factory_OS’s Rick Holliday and Larry Pace (Getty; Factory_OS; iStock)

Tech giants Facebook and Google are pulling out their checkbooks to back a modular housing startup.

Factory_OS, which aims to build apartments more efficiently and for less money, announced the Series B Friday. The $55 million round was led by Lafayette Square Holdings, with participation from Autodesk, Citi and Morgan Stanley, along with Facebook and Google.

Based in Vallejo, California, Factory_OS was founded in 2017 by general contractor Larry Pace and Rick Holliday, a San Francisco affordable housing developer. The startup previously raised $22.7 million, according to Crunchbase.

Factory_OS aims to build houses “more like cars,” according to a press release, meaning different components of each are pre-assembled simultaneously. The company claims it can lower construction costs by 20 to 40 percent by assembling everything off-site.

Read more

With the fresh capital, the startup aims to “accelerate growth” of its technology, it said in a press release, as well as ramp up manufacturing at a 100,000-square-foot facility that’s currently under construction in Mare Island, in the Bay Area. It’s also looking to expand into Los Angeles, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, which first reported the news.

Factory_OS is projecting $80 million in revenue this year, with $150 million expected in 2021. “Demand for what we’re doing is increasing,” Holliday told the North Bay Business Journal in November.

The company has produced over 1,000 units with several projects under construction, including a 250-unit apartment for Google employees near the tech giant’s Mountain View office.

Google, Facebook and Apple have all pledged billions of dollars to address California’s affordable housing problem. Google has said it plans to invest $1 billion, and has partnered with Lendlease on a proposal to build master-planned communities in Silicon Valley.

Apple announced a $2.5 billion housing plan last year, including $1 billion to help first-time homebuyers get mortgages.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingfacebookgoogleProptechResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)

    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing

    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images and Wikipedia)

    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report

    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    The Studio City house that stood in for Kris Jenner’s home on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is back on the market (Photos via Zillow; Getty)

    Fake Kardashian home in Studio City gets price bump

    Fake Kardashian home in Studio City gets price bump
    Behzad Aghazadeh and the Brooklyn townhouse (Photos via Avoro Capital and Google Maps)

    $16M townhouse sale sets Brooklyn record

    $16M townhouse sale sets Brooklyn record
    (Getty)

    These are the top 10 priciest zip codes in the US

    These are the top 10 priciest zip codes in the US
    National Association of Realtors president Charlie Oppler (Photo via NAR; iStock)

    NAR apologizes for housing discrimination

    NAR apologizes for housing discrimination
    Better.com CEO Vishal Garg (Photo via Better.com)

    Better.com CEO Vishal Garg accused of fraud, hostile workplace

    Better.com CEO Vishal Garg accused of fraud, hostile workplace
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.