Inventor and infomercial king Ron Popeil’s latest pitch is for his 150-acre Santa Barbara ranch with seven miles of trails.

But wait, there’s more.

Popeil, whose Ronco company manufactured and sold various cooking devices and kitchen accessories, is asking $4.9 million for the sprawling property that includes a two-bedroom home and 800 olive trees, according to the Los Angeles Times. He paid $2.1 million for the property in 2007.

The ranch centers on the 1800s-era house, which has decks and covered patios to take in the views below. The trails lead up and around nearby mountains. There’s also a two-bedroom guest house.

There is also a swimming pool and a full suite of equestrian facilities. Adam McKaig with Douglas Elliman has the listing.

Popeil, now 85 years old, was a fixture on television for decades and best known for the phrases, “But wait, there’s more!”

He’s marketed numerous products over the years, mostly kitchen devices like a food dehydrator, beef jerky machine and the Showtime rotisserie oven. For that, all viewers had to do was, “Set it, and forget it!” Popeil said. He sold Ronco in 2005 for $55 million, but continued to serve as spokesperson and an inventor. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch