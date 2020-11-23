Open Menu

These are the best watches to gift this holiday season

The Real Deal found the top time-keepers for your most punctual clients and colleagues

National Real Deals /
Nov.November 23, 2020 09:00 AM
By Sydney Winnick
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
These are the best watches to gift this holiday season

Note: These items are independently selected by our team. However, TRD may receive a commission when you purchase products through affiliate links.

You can’t give anyone more hours in the day, but you can give the busiest of business people a fashionable way to stay on time.

Whether it’s a gift to yourself for clinching a tough close, or for a colleague who needs that subtle reminder to show up on time, a luxury watch is a classic gift that’s both professional and statusy.

To help with your search, TRD has rounded up our favorite timeless watch options.

 
 
Best Watches For Luxury Gifts Rolex

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

 

A Rolex is the classic starting place for newbie watch collectors. This particular style is historic: Rolex premiered the Daytona signature back in the 1960s. If you’re introducing someone to the world of status watches, this provides more than a foot in the door.

 

IWC Portofino IW391030

 
 
Best Watches For Luxury Gifts IWCFor a more subtle — and slightly less expensive — foray into luxury watches, go with the IWC, which is finely made and stylish. Its stainless steel milanese mesh band contrasts beautifully with a sleek black dial.

 

Bell & Ross Vintage Ww1

 

Best Watches For Luxury Gifts Bell & RossThe Bell & Ross provides contemporary ease and efficiency with a more vintage style. The alligator-patterned leather band is timeless, but the machinery is top-notch and makes it a modern interpretation of the classic.

 

Panerai Luminor Marina 1950

 

Best Watches For Luxury Gifts PaneraiThough the Panerai also has a leather band, its heavy silver face and pronounced side dial give it a fuller look than the Bell & Ross. That robust quality makes it a stand-out in the boardroom.

 

Jaeger LeCoultre Rendez Vous

 

This is a watch for the Renaissance man. The vintage-inspired numbers, diamond framing, and stainless steel case and band exude elegance and sophistication.

 

Cartier Santos

 

Best Watches For Luxury Gifts CartierCartier’s Santos watch takes what could be a common fashion faux-pas — blending metals — and makes it work. The contrast captures the eye, as does the square face and elegant Roman numerals. And of course, the interior workings are impeccable.

 

Best Watches For Luxury Gifts Patek

Patek Philippe Nautilus

 

A Patek Philippe watch is so renowned — and statusy — that it got a mention on HBO’s Succession. Its hefty price tag is a reflection of the craftsmanship from the nearly 200-year-old Swiss watch-maker. As gift giving goes, you couldn’t do better.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Gift-guidesmarketingReal Deals

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Product images via Amazon; iStock)

Best holiday gifts for food-loving clients and colleagues

Best holiday gifts for food-loving clients and colleagues
(Product images via Amazon; iStock)

TRD’s self-care guide to surviving the election

TRD’s self-care guide to surviving the election
(Product images via Amazon; iStock)

These are the best office chairs for your WFH setup

These are the best office chairs for your WFH setup
If you’re looking for something to munch on while working from home, The Real Deal has compiled a list of the best snacks on Amazon (Product images via Amazon; iStock)

Devour these snacks to help enjoy your workday

Devour these snacks to help enjoy your workday
Workplace closed for the foreseeable future? Here are 5 essential #wfh items to bring the corner-office feel to your home. (Images via Amazon)

Here’s everything you need to work from home forever

Here’s everything you need to work from home forever
MIAMI, FL - MARCH 18: A general view during the Grand Opening Event of the Porsche Design Tower Miami on March 18, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Porsche Design)

Luxury brand-name residences are growing in popularity — and commanding a premium

Luxury brand-name residences are growing in popularity — and commanding a premium
Trump name returns to marketing efforts for namesake Chicago tower

Trump name returns to marketing efforts for namesake Chicago tower

Trump name returns to marketing efforts for namesake Chicago tower
Yes, and: Brokers turn to improv to help them succeed in real estate

Yes, and: Brokers turn to improv to help them succeed in real estate

Yes, and: Brokers turn to improv to help them succeed in real estate
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.