Note: These items are independently selected by our team. However, TRD may receive a commission when you purchase products through affiliate links.

You can’t give anyone more hours in the day, but you can give the busiest of business people a fashionable way to stay on time.

Whether it’s a gift to yourself for clinching a tough close, or for a colleague who needs that subtle reminder to show up on time, a luxury watch is a classic gift that’s both professional and statusy.

To help with your search, TRD has rounded up our favorite timeless watch options.

A Rolex is the classic starting place for newbie watch collectors. This particular style is historic: Rolex premiered the Daytona signature back in the 1960s. If you’re introducing someone to the world of status watches, this provides more than a foot in the door.

For a more subtle — and slightly less expensive — foray into luxury watches, go with the IWC, which is finely made and stylish. Its stainless steel milanese mesh band contrasts beautifully with a sleek black dial. Bell & Ross Vintage Ww1 The Bell & Ross provides contemporary ease and efficiency with a more vintage style. The alligator-patterned leather band is timeless, but the machinery is top-notch and makes it a modern interpretation of the classic. Panerai Luminor Marina 1950 Though the Panerai also has a leather band, its heavy silver face and pronounced side dial give it a fuller look than the Bell & Ross. That robust quality makes it a stand-out in the boardroom. Jaeger LeCoultre Rendez Vous This is a watch for the Renaissance man. The vintage-inspired numbers, diamond framing, and stainless steel case and band exude elegance and sophistication. Cartier Santos Cartier’s Santos watch takes what could be a common fashion faux-pas — blending metals — and makes it work. The contrast captures the eye, as does the square face and elegant Roman numerals. And of course, the interior workings are impeccable.

A Patek Philippe watch is so renowned — and statusy — that it got a mention on HBO’s Succession. Its hefty price tag is a reflection of the craftsmanship from the nearly 200-year-old Swiss watch-maker. As gift giving goes, you couldn’t do better.