Note: These items are independently selected by our team. However, TRD may receive a commission when you purchase products through affiliate links.
You can’t give anyone more hours in the day, but you can give the busiest of business people a fashionable way to stay on time.
Whether it’s a gift to yourself for clinching a tough close, or for a colleague who needs that subtle reminder to show up on time, a luxury watch is a classic gift that’s both professional and statusy.
To help with your search, TRD has rounded up our favorite timeless watch options.
Rolex Cosmograph Daytona
A Rolex is the classic starting place for newbie watch collectors. This particular style is historic: Rolex premiered the Daytona signature back in the 1960s. If you’re introducing someone to the world of status watches, this provides more than a foot in the door.
IWC Portofino IW391030
Patek Philippe Nautilus
A Patek Philippe watch is so renowned — and statusy — that it got a mention on HBO’s Succession. Its hefty price tag is a reflection of the craftsmanship from the nearly 200-year-old Swiss watch-maker. As gift giving goes, you couldn’t do better.