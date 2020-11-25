Open Menu

Lendlease taps new head of NYC construction

Firm expanding in affordable housing, other sectors

New York /
Nov.November 25, 2020 02:30 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lendlease executive general manager Steven Sommer (iStock)

Lendlease executive general manager Steven Sommer (iStock)

Lendlease has promoted one of its veterans to lead the company’s New York construction operations.

Steven Sommer, who has worked for the construction giant for more than three decades, is stepping into the role of executive general manager and president of New York construction, the company announced this week. Sommer will take over for Ralph Esposito, who left earlier this month to join Suffolk Construction as its president of Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region operations.

Sommer previously served as the New York construction division’s principal in charge, where he worked on various Columbia University buildings and the extension of the Jacob K. Javits Center.

Read more

In his new role, he is tasked with growing Lendlease’s residential work, including in a design-build capacity and in the affordable housing sector, according to the company. The company recently purchased a development in Greenpoint, where it plans to build an 800-unit apartment building. More than 200 units will be set aside as affordable.

The firm has long dominated the luxury residential market, having served as construction manager on Harry Macklowe and CIM Group’s 432 Park Avenue, World Wide Group and Rose Associates’ 252 East 57th Street and Vornado Realty Trust’s 220 Central Park South (the world’s most profitable condo), among others. The company is also looking to grow in other sectors, including healthcare, life sciences, office, education and hospitality.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    LendleaseSuffolk Construction

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ralph Esposito (Twitter)

    Lendlease exec jumps ship for Suffolk Construction

    Lendlease exec jumps ship for Suffolk Construction
    Lendlease's Melissa Burch and 18 India Street in Greenpoint (Google Maps; Connect Conferences)

    Lendlease pays over $100M for large Greenpoint development site

    Lendlease pays over $100M for large Greenpoint development site
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.