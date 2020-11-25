Lendlease has promoted one of its veterans to lead the company’s New York construction operations.

Steven Sommer, who has worked for the construction giant for more than three decades, is stepping into the role of executive general manager and president of New York construction, the company announced this week. Sommer will take over for Ralph Esposito, who left earlier this month to join Suffolk Construction as its president of Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region operations.

Sommer previously served as the New York construction division’s principal in charge, where he worked on various Columbia University buildings and the extension of the Jacob K. Javits Center.

In his new role, he is tasked with growing Lendlease’s residential work, including in a design-build capacity and in the affordable housing sector, according to the company. The company recently purchased a development in Greenpoint, where it plans to build an 800-unit apartment building. More than 200 units will be set aside as affordable.

The firm has long dominated the luxury residential market, having served as construction manager on Harry Macklowe and CIM Group’s 432 Park Avenue, World Wide Group and Rose Associates’ 252 East 57th Street and Vornado Realty Trust’s 220 Central Park South (the world’s most profitable condo), among others. The company is also looking to grow in other sectors, including healthcare, life sciences, office, education and hospitality.