Brooklyn sees $49M in luxury contracts signed during holiday week

Thanksgiving week yielded 15 deals for Brooklyn’s luxury market.

The contracts inked last week for properties asking $2 million or more totaled $48.9 million, according to Compass’ weekly report. The week prior saw 25 deals inked valued at a combined $73 million.

The most expensive contract signed last week was for a Brooklyn Heights townhouse at 48 Willow Place. The 37-foot-wide home spans 5,000 square feet with six bedrooms, a Japanese garden, floating walls, a wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass walls facing a private backyard. The property was last asking $6.95 million.

The second most expensive deal was a Park Slope townhouse originally built in 1910. The home at 568 First Street has seven bedrooms with a media room, and a spacious English basement with a separate entrance. The home spans more than 5,700 square feet and was last asking $5.9 million.

The median asking price of all contracts signed last week was about $2.8 million with an average discount of 2 percent and an average of 171 days on market.

Eleven of the deals were for townhouses, with three condo and one co-op units rounding out the week’s haul of transactions.

The average price per square foot for the townhouse properties was $850, compared to $1,100 for condos and nearly $1,250 for the sole co-op on the list: a three-bedroom duplex at 50 Sterling Place in Park Slope. The co-op unit is one of three within a townhouse and the unit includes access to a private backyard.