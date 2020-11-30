Open Menu

Brooklyn sees $49M in luxury contracts signed during holiday week

Deals signed for 15 homes asking $2M or more last week

New York /
Nov.November 30, 2020 04:00 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
48 Willow Place and 568 First Street in Brooklyn (Google Maps, Unsplash)

48 Willow Place and 568 First Street in Brooklyn (Google Maps, Unsplash)

Thanksgiving week yielded 15 deals for Brooklyn’s luxury market.

The contracts inked last week for properties asking $2 million or more totaled $48.9 million, according to Compass’ weekly report. The week prior saw 25 deals inked valued at a combined $73 million.

The most expensive contract signed last week was for a Brooklyn Heights townhouse at 48 Willow Place. The 37-foot-wide home spans 5,000 square feet with six bedrooms, a Japanese garden, floating walls, a wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass walls facing a private backyard. The property was last asking $6.95 million.

The second most expensive deal was a Park Slope townhouse originally built in 1910. The home at 568 First Street has seven bedrooms with a media room, and a spacious English basement with a separate entrance. The home spans more than 5,700 square feet and was last asking $5.9 million.

Read more

The median asking price of all contracts signed last week was about $2.8 million with an average discount of 2 percent and an average of 171 days on market.

Eleven of the deals were for townhouses, with three condo and one co-op units rounding out the week’s haul of transactions.

The average price per square foot for the townhouse properties was $850, compared to $1,100 for condos and nearly $1,250 for the sole co-op on the list: a three-bedroom duplex at 50 Sterling Place in Park Slope. The co-op unit is one of three within a townhouse and the unit includes access to a private backyard.




     
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Residential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Second monthly decline in contract activity signals looming decline in U.S. home sales (iStock)

    Pending home sales fall again as prices continue to rise

    Pending home sales fall again as prices continue to rise
    Former J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler and 760 N Walnut Ave, Ketchum (Getty; Realtor)

    Former J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler sells Idaho estate

    Former J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler sells Idaho estate
    Singapore (iStock)

    Singapore luxury market rebounds despite fewer foreign buyers

    Singapore luxury market rebounds despite fewer foreign buyers
    (iStock)

    Mortgage requests surge ahead of Thanksgiving

    Mortgage requests surge ahead of Thanksgiving
    Vanke US managing director Kai-yan Lee, RFR’s Aby Rosen and 100 East 53rd Street (Photos via Foster + Partners and Getty)

    Vanke seeks to remove RFR from Midtown condo project

    Vanke seeks to remove RFR from Midtown condo project
    Hippo founders Assaf Wand and Eyal Navon (LinkedIn)

    Home insurance startup Hippo raises $350M

    Home insurance startup Hippo raises $350M
    Prices increased 6.6 percent year-over-year in September (iStock)

    US home prices surged 6.6% in September

    US home prices surged 6.6% in September
    From left: Edison Properties CEO Robert Selsam, Ironstate Development's Michael Barry, Stellar Management founder Larry Gluck (LinkedIn; Gluck Family Foundation)

    These developers could benefit the most from Soho’s rezoning

    These developers could benefit the most from Soho’s rezoning
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.